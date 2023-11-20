A$AP Rocky Prosecutors Unveil Surveillance Video of Him Allegedly Holding Gun, Rapper to Stand Trial

A$AP Rocky (real name: Rakim Mayers), who shares two children with Rihanna, faces up to eight years in jail if found guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Rocky pleaded not guilty.

LAPD detective Frank Flores went under oath and said the footage was obtained during the investigation. It was captured at an angle that did not show the man's face while holding the firearm, but prosecutors determined it was Rocky due to other snippets, which seemingly showed his side profile during the physical altercation.

Flores admitted a weapon was never recovered when grilled by the defense after the prosecution also showed still photos that they alleged prove their case.