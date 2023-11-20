A$AP Rocky Prosecutors Unveil Surveillance Video of Him Allegedly Holding Gun, Rapper to Stand Trial
Prosecutors showed never-before-seen surveillance video in court of rap artist A$AP Rocky allegedly holding a gun before former fellow Mob member A$AP Relli was shot back in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Goldie performer was dressed in a black suit and face mask as he walked into the building on Monday, where a Los Angeles judge determined he will stand trial for allegedly opening fire on his ex-friend outside of a hotel.
A$AP Rocky (real name: Rakim Mayers), who shares two children with Rihanna, faces up to eight years in jail if found guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Rocky pleaded not guilty.
LAPD detective Frank Flores went under oath and said the footage was obtained during the investigation. It was captured at an angle that did not show the man's face while holding the firearm, but prosecutors determined it was Rocky due to other snippets, which seemingly showed his side profile during the physical altercation.
Flores admitted a weapon was never recovered when grilled by the defense after the prosecution also showed still photos that they alleged prove their case.
According to Relli, he was struck by bullet fragments after a heated discussion with Rocky. They both went to high school together in New York and were longtime friends, but he said that took a turn after their pal and Mob member A$AP Josh died in October 2021.
Relli said that his mother asked for financial assistance to bring Josh's body back to New York and that Rocky promised to help on a group text. Defense attorney Joseph Tacopina said Rocky followed through. At the time, Relli didn't believe this happened.
They had a more intense falling out soon after Relli claimed to overhear Rocky badmouthing him.
Relli later met up with Rocky at the W Hotel in West Hollywood to try to sort out any issues they had.
"He grabbed me on my collar. He was shaking me. I tried to push him off, get his hands off," Relli claimed about what transpired. "That’s when [Rocky] pulled a gun from his waistband. It was a standard clip and a semi-automatic black gun."
"He pointed it toward my stomach," Relli alleged. "I'll kill you right now."
"He had [the gun] pressed up against me, to my chest then head."
"I said, 'Shoot it' because I was mad," added Relli. "I said 'Why you bring a gun if you not going to use it?' I would never bring a weapon. Not in that situation."
Relli testified that Rocky pulled a gun from his waistband and pulled the trigger, grazing his hand. Rocky has denied wrongdoing.