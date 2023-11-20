Putin's Top Spokesman Mocked for Claiming His Influencer Daughter Lives in ‘Spartan Conditions’ While Studying in Paris

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, was mocked after he claimed that his influencer daughter lived in “very Spartan conditions” despite studying in Paris and earning millions of dollars, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come amid the turmoil taking place in Moscow over the Russo-Ukrainian war and rumors of Putin’s death, Peskov came under fire this week for his claims about his 25-year-old daughter, Elizaveta Peskova.