Putin's Top Spokesman Mocked for Claiming His Influencer Daughter Lives in ‘Spartan Conditions’ While Studying in Paris
Vladimir Putin’s top spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, was mocked after he claimed that his influencer daughter lived in “very Spartan conditions” despite studying in Paris and earning millions of dollars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come amid the turmoil taking place in Moscow over the Russo-Ukrainian war and rumors of Putin’s death, Peskov came under fire this week for his claims about his 25-year-old daughter, Elizaveta Peskova.
According to the New York Post, Peskov’s influencer daughter co-owns an event-planning business and runs a Russian-French cultural foundation.
She also reportedly spent several years living in Europe with her mother before returning to Moscow roughly five years ago to graduate with honors from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.
Still, the Russian leader’s mouthpiece insisted that his daughter was not a “mazhor” – or “nepo baby” – during a recent interview.
“My daughter was never a ‘mazhor’ child,” Peskov said on Friday. “She had a very complicated life, a complicated education.”
Peskov then claimed that his daughter’s time in Paris was spent “poorly” and in “very Spartan conditions” even though she co-owns a company – Centrum Moscow – that raked in nearly $2 million this year.
“She was forced to overcome a huge number of difficulties, she spent a long time trying to find herself,” he said on Friday. “Thank God she has now settled and has become a career woman.”
Meanwhile, Lyubov Sobol – who represents jailed Putin opposition leader Alexei Navalny – mocked Peskov for his recent remarks regarding Peskova.
“Spartan conditions according to the pathological liar Peskov,” Sobol wrote in a post alongside a photo of Peskov’s daughter flying in a private jet.
Also surprising are reports that the United States Treasury sanctioned both Peskov and his 25-year-old daughter in 2022.
The department argued that Peskov – who has served as Putin’s spokesman since 2012 – and his family lived “luxurious lifestyles that are incongruous with Peskov’s civil servant salary.”
The European Union also sanctioned Peskov’s daughter shortly after the Russo-Ukrainian war started in February 2022.
The EU noted that 25-year-old Peskova was associated “with a listed person who has actively supported actions or policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as well as stability and security in Ukraine.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Peskov made headlines earlier this month after he refuted several rumors suggesting that Putin, 71, passed away on October 25 after suffering a heart attack.
The Kremlin spokesman also rejected rumors that the real Russian leader was replaced by a body double lookalike.
“Everything is fine with him, this is absolutely another fake rumor,” Peskov insisted. “I can tell you there are no doubles when it comes to work and so on.”
“These kinds of stories belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” he added shortly after the rumors started. “This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin.”