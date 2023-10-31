Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin is 'Dead' After Rumored Illness, 'Understudy' Recognized as Stand-in President: Kremlin Sourcs

putin died rumors
Source: MEGA

Rumors swirled that Vladimir Putin succumbed to his terminal illnesses over the weekend.

By:

Oct. 31 2023, Updated 3:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A Kremlin source alleged that Vladimir Putin died over the weekend, and a body double has been officially recognized as the president of Russia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The report follows rumors that Putin, 71, suffered a heart attack in recent weeks and was living out his final days in solitude while the alleged doppelgängers carried out official duties.

Article continues below advertisement
putin died rumors
Source: MEGA

Telegram channel General SRV claimed Putin died over the weekend.

According to the Telegram channel General SRV, which claims to relay information from a Kremlin insider, Putin died at his Valdai residence last week.

"There was a 'viewing' of the double of the late Russian President Vladimir Putin by a representative composition of the permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. In essence, the understudy has already held similar meetings, but this was during Putin’s lifetime, and now Nikolai Patrushev has arranged a kind of acceptance of the understudy in the image of the President by everyone who is related to the first and, partially, the second circle of people close to the 'President,'" the channel posted.

Article continues below advertisement
putin died rumors
Source: MEGA

The channel alleged Putin's remains were being hidden at his Valdai residence.

The channel added that Putin's new "understudy" had allegedly been recognized and is "ready to accept the new rules of the game."

"It is worth noting that the double held both a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via video link and a face-to-face meeting with representatives of the Security Council, the Government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies," General SRV's post continued.

"Nikolai Patrushev believes that everyone present at the meetings thus recognizes the understudy as the 'President' and is ready to accept the new rules of the game – and a grandiose game is being started."

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
Article continues below advertisement
putin died rumors
Source: MEGA

The channel claimed Putin's 'understudy' was recognized as the new acting president.

The Telegram channel previously claimed that Putin had to be "resuscitated" after guards found him convulsing and lying on the ground after suffering the alleged heart attack.

While details on Putin's alleged death remain unclear, the channel suggested that the late despot's body was being kept at the Valdai residence.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
putin died rumors
Source: MEGA

Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied the claims.

Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council, is believed to have taken control of the Kremlin reins in the wake of Putin's alleged death.

Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied the channel's claims. It's the second time in recent weeks that the Telegram channel has forced the Kremlin to acknowledge rumors on Putin's rumored failing health.

While Peskov branded the claims "absurd information canard," the Telegram channel ended its latest post with confidence.

The General SVR account appeared to stand by its claims and concluded its most recent post by noting, "Soon there will be numerous confirmations of our information."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.