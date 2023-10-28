Vladimir Putin Jailed One of His Top Hypersonic Scientists for Treason Amid the Russian Leaders Growing Paranoia Surrounding Leaks: Report

The arrest of Gubanov is the latest in a series of incidents involving Russian scientists being accused of treason.

In June, Valery Golubkin, a subordinate of Gubanov, was also sentenced to 12 years in jail on similar charges. Three other hypersonic missile scientists are currently facing trial.

According to the Daily Star, before his arrest, Gubanov had been given permission three times to share information on Russian research with the European Space Agency project Hexafly-INT. This project involved specialists from several countries, including Britain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, and Australia.

The material shared by Gubanov was thoroughly reviewed by three Russian commissions, none of which found any state secrets.