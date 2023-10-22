Donald Trump Allegedly Shared State Secrets About Iraq and Ukraine With Australian Billionaire Anthony Pratt, Leaked Recordings Reveal
Donald Trump allegedly shared more state secrets with Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt than previously reported, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development comes days after it was revealed that Trump shared sensitive information about U.S. nuclear submarines with Pratt before leaving office in January 2021.
Newly leaked audio recordings from 2019 found that the former president shared additional state secrets with the Australian billionaire regarding Iraq, Iran, and Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Sunday.
According to one recording, Pratt claimed that tthe hen-president shared with him a conversation Trump had with Iraq’s leader right after a U.S. military strike targeted Iranian-backed forces in December 2019.
A U.S. drone strike in Baghdad killed Iran’s top security and intelligence commander just days later.
During another newly leaked recording, Pratt explained how Trump discussed the phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2019 that ultimately led to Trump's first impeachment.
“That was nothing compared to what I usually do,” Trump allegedly told Pratt regarding the matter.
Also surprising were Pratt’s remarks about Trump’s “business practices” at Mar-a-Lago.
According to one leaked recording, Pratt described Trump’s business practices as being “like the mafia.”
The Australian billionaire also alleged that Trump asked his wife, then-First Lady Melania Trump, to “parade around the pool at Mar-a-Lago in a bikini” so “all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing.”
It is currently unclear whether Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is already investigating Trump’s improper handling of classified documents after leaving office in January 2021, is investigating the claims made by Pratt on the newly leaked audio recordings.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump already found himself in hot water earlier this month when Pratt claimed that the former president discussed U.S. nuclear submarines with him in April 2021.
Pratt allegedly repeated Trump’s remarks to at least 45 individuals – including six journalists, 11 employees of his company, ten Australian officials, and three former Australian prime ministers.
According to ABC News, which broke the initial story on October 5, Trump allegedly revealed the exact number of nuclear warheads U.S. nuclear submarines routinely carried and how close the vessels can get to a Russian submarine before being detected.
Trump also allegedly suggested to Pratt that Australia should start buying submarines from the United States.
“Pratt told Trump he believed Australia should start buying its submarines from the United States, to which an excited Trump – leaning toward Pratt as if to be discreet – then told Pratt two pieces of information about U.S. submarines,” the bombshell report from earlier this month detailed.
“The supposed exact number of nuclear warheads they routinely carry, and exactly how close they supposedly can get to a Russian submarine without being detected.”