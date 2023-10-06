Judge Aileen Cannon Pauses Litigation in Classified Documents Case While Donald Trump Requests Extension
The judge overseeing Donald Trump's missing classified documents case paused litigation in the case pertaining to certain documents, as the defendant requested deadline extensions from the court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The court is now determining how to move forward regarding the handling of certain sensitive documents at the center of special counsel Jack Smith's probe.
Due to national security requirements, Judge Aileen Cannon paused litigation pertaining to certain documents while the court determined how the defendant's attorneys and prosecution would handle the sensitive materials.
Trump previously ran into issues securing counsel for the case due to the nature of the probe and security clearances that were required for materials being discussed.
In a separate matter related to the case, Trump requested an extension from the court related to previous deadlines set by Cannon.
Last month Trump's legal team filed a motion that requested a three month deadline, citing inadequate time to comb through the thousands of documents of discovery.
Trump's team told the court that counsel needed extra time after not having access "to significant portions of the materials that the Special Counsel’s Office has characterized as classified and conceded are discoverable -- much less the additional classified materials to which President Trump is entitled following anticipated discovery litigation."
Though Judge Cannon has yet to make a ruling in regard to the motion filed by his attorneys, Cannon's order to pause litigation on certain documents temporarily paused the upcoming deadlines in the case. The judge is still considering Trump's extension request.
In regard to the sensitive materials at the center of the case, Smith stated in a recent filing that some documents were classified at such a secret level that they could not be stored at the same secured facility in Florida as others in the case.
Smith explained that the top-secret documents were available for review, but Trump's team would need to travel to Washington D.C. in order to do so.
The prosecution accused Trump of repeatedly refusing to return hundreds of classified documents despite requests from the National Archives. Documents allegedly covered various topics that ranged from the U.S.'s nuclear secrets the the nation's military defense capabilities.
Trump allegedly thwarted several attempts to retrieve the documents. Photos revealed boxes upon boxes of alleged classified materials being stored in various rooms at Trump's private Florida club, Mar-a-Lago.
The ex-president pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents in June.