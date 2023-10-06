Judge Aileen Cannon Pauses Litigation in Classified Documents Case While Donald Trump Requests Extension

Though Judge Cannon has yet to make a ruling in regard to the motion filed by his attorneys, Cannon's order to pause litigation on certain documents temporarily paused the upcoming deadlines in the case. The judge is still considering Trump's extension request.

In regard to the sensitive materials at the center of the case, Smith stated in a recent filing that some documents were classified at such a secret level that they could not be stored at the same secured facility in Florida as others in the case.

Smith explained that the top-secret documents were available for review, but Trump's team would need to travel to Washington D.C. in order to do so.