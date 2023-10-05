Donald Trump Slams 'Lowlife' John Kelly for Confirming Reports That Ex-Prez Referred to Dead US Service Members as 'Suckers'
Former President Donald Trump attacked his former White House chief of staff John Kelly after he confirmed that Trump called dead U.S. service members "suckers" in 2018.
Trump referred to Kelly as a "dog" and called him "the dumbest of my military people" in a series of social media posts.
The exchange shed light on the strained relationship between the two while also providing insight into the inner workings of the Trump administration.
Kelly decided to speak out on the matter after years of persistent allegations surrounding the 77-year-old GOP frontrunner's dismissive stance towards wounded and deceased soldiers and their families.
The retired Marine general's son, Robert M. Kelly, tragically lost his life in Afghanistan in November 2010, further accentuating his personal investment in this controversy.
During an interview with CNN, Kelly did not hold back when describing his perception of Trump's character. "A person who is not truthful regarding his position on the protection of unborn life, on women, on minorities, on evangelical Christians, on Jews, on working men and women," Kelly asserted.
Kelly went on to accuse the former President of "admir[ing] autocrats and murderous dictators" while displaying "contempt for our democratic institutions, our constitution, and the rule of law." He concluded by uttering the despairing plea, "There is nothing more that can be said. God help us."
Unsurprisingly, Trump did not take these allegations lightly.
In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, the former president retaliated against his former White House chief of staff, expressing his disdain for his former aide.
"John Kelly, by far the dumbest of my Military people, just picked up the theme of the Radical Left's lying about Gold Star Families and Soldiers, in his hatred of me," Trump wrote in a post shared to his 6.4 million followers. "He was incapable of doing a good job, it was too much for him, and I couldn’t stand the guy, so I fired him like a 'dog.'"
Trump scornfully dismissed Kelly's credibility, remarking, "He's a lowlife with a very small brain and a very big mouth." He further claimed that "numerous people are angry and upset," insinuating that they will never have a place in his potential future administration due to their perceived inadequacy.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Despite facing a myriad of legal challenges, Trump continues to dominate the 2024 Republican primary polls, further cultivating his influence within the party.
According to Real Clear Politics, the former President sits comfortably with a 45.4-point lead at 57.9% from likely Republican voters. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a distant second place, polling at 12.5% support.