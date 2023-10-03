On the Record: John Kelly Corroborates Claims Donald Trump Referred to POWs as 'Suckers' and Fallen Soldiers as 'Losers'
Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly recently corroborated a number of stories regarding Donald Trump’s harsh treatment toward the nation’s wounded and fallen service members, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly’s remarks this week came after years of accusations against Trump connected to disparaging remarks the former president allegedly made toward tortured prisoners of war and soldiers killed on the battlefield.
According to Kelly, Trump not only made such shocking remarks regularly but Kelly was also there to witness the former president’s disparaging comments firsthand on multiple separate occasions.
“What can I add that has not already been said?” Kelly told CNN on Monday. “A person that thinks those who defend their country in uniform, or are shot down or seriously wounded in combat, or spend years being tortured as POWs are all ‘suckers’ because ‘there is nothing in it for them.’”
“A person that did not want to be seen in the presence of military amputees because ‘it doesn’t look good for me,’” Kelly continued. “A person who demonstrated open contempt for a Gold Star family – for all Gold Star families – on TV during the 2016 campaign, and rants that our most precious heroes who gave their lives in America’s defense are ‘losers’ and wouldn’t visit their graves in France.”
Also shocking were Kelly’s claims that Trump was not “truthful” regarding his position on a number of issues the former president stood behind to get elected in 2016 and used once again in an effort to retain the presidency in 2020.
“A person who is not truthful regarding his position on the protection of unborn life, on women, on minorities, on evangelical Christians, on Jews, on working men and women,” Kelly charged. “A person that has no idea what America stands for and has no idea what America is all about.”
“A person who cavalierly suggests that a selfless warrior who has served his country for 40 years in peacetime and war should lose his life for treason – in the expectation that someone will take action,” he went on. “A person who admires autocrats and murderous dictators. A person who has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“There is nothing more that can be said,” Kelly concluded during his on-the-record interview with CNN this week. “God help us.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump caused controversy in 2015 when he attacked John McCain and said that the late GOP senator was “not a war hero” because “he was captured” while fighting in Vietnam in October 1967.
Trump then allegedly refused to visit the graves of fallen U.S. soldiers in France during a trip to Paris to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I in 2018.
“Why should I go to that cemetery?” Trump reportedly said at the time. “It’s filled with losers.”
He also allegedly referred to 1,800 killed Marines as “suckers.”
Flash forward one year, and the former president reportedly “lost it” when a wounded veteran was set to sing God Bless America during an event in 2019.
“Why do you bring people like that here?” Trump reportedly told General Mark Milley at the time. “No one wants to see that, the wounded.”