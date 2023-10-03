On the Record: John Kelly Corroborates Claims Donald Trump Referred to POWs as 'Suckers' and Fallen Soldiers as 'Losers'

“A person who is not truthful regarding his position on the protection of unborn life, on women, on minorities, on evangelical Christians, on Jews, on working men and women,” Kelly charged. “A person that has no idea what America stands for and has no idea what America is all about.”

“A person who cavalierly suggests that a selfless warrior who has served his country for 40 years in peacetime and war should lose his life for treason – in the expectation that someone will take action,” he went on. “A person who admires autocrats and murderous dictators. A person who has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law.”

