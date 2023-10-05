Donald Trump Fears of Being Poisoned by Ketchup, Demands Glass Bottles Because He 'Likes to Hear The Pop'

"He does have a very potent fear of being poisoned," the former aide told comedian Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! "So he uses and prefers the small Heinz glass ketchup bottles because he likes to hear his valet or whoever's serving him his meal, he likes to hear the 'pop.'"

Kimmel asked Hutchinson about her testimony in front of the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on the Capitol. During her testimony, she said she found ketchup dripping from the wall of the West Wing dining room after Trump allegedly threw his lunch in a fit of anger.

"I first noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall, and there was a shattered porcelain plate," the aid testified.

"The valet had articulated that the president was extremely angry at the attorney general's [Associated Press] interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall, which was causing them to have to clean up," she added at the time. "So I grabbed a towel and started wiping the ketchup off the wall to help the valet out."