Donald Trump Fears of Being Poisoned by Ketchup, Demands Glass Bottles Because He 'Likes to Hear The Pop'
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson claimed that one of Donald Trump's biggest fears is being poisoned, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hutchinson's testimony during the January 6 hearings went viral, raising questions about the professionalism of the Trump administration. One accusation mentioned by Hutchinson was when Trump angrily threw his lunch against the wall.
"He does have a very potent fear of being poisoned," the former aide told comedian Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! "So he uses and prefers the small Heinz glass ketchup bottles because he likes to hear his valet or whoever's serving him his meal, he likes to hear the 'pop.'"
Kimmel asked Hutchinson about her testimony in front of the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on the Capitol. During her testimony, she said she found ketchup dripping from the wall of the West Wing dining room after Trump allegedly threw his lunch in a fit of anger.
"I first noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall, and there was a shattered porcelain plate," the aid testified.
"The valet had articulated that the president was extremely angry at the attorney general's [Associated Press] interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall, which was causing them to have to clean up," she added at the time. "So I grabbed a towel and started wiping the ketchup off the wall to help the valet out."
When Kimmel inquired about the origins of this fear, Hutchinson humorously suggested it could be attributed to Trump's ex-wives or even the Russia investigation. Regardless, it seems that Trump's staffers had reason to be concerned whenever they served him a meal.
Hutchinson also elaborated on her earlier testimony, describing how Trump's outbursts were not limited to throwing food and plates against the wall. Sometimes he would allegedly flip the entire table in a fit of rage.
These incidents allegedly occurred sporadically but often coincided with bad news stories.
Hutchinson said she initially felt a connection with Trump and his supporters, which led her to join his administration. She saw him as a representative of the people she grew up around and was drawn to his magnetism.
She also felt a desire to serve the public, which led to her internship on Capitol Hill and eventually to her role in the Trump administration.
When asked about her feelings towards her time with Trump, Hutchinson admitted that she used to see it as being in the right place at the right time. However, she now questions whether it was the wrong place at the wrong time or vice versa.
Trump isn't the only controversial political leader with fears of being poisoned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin replaced 1,000 of his staffers and reportedly makes his employees test his food before he eats it.
"Laundresses, secretaries, cooks — to a whole new group of people. The assessment from the intelligence community is that he's scared," a source revealed.
Reporter Craig Copetas says poisoning isn't uncommon in Russia. In fact, it's the country's most popular form of assassination.