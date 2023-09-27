Jake Tapper Confronts Cassidy Hutchinson for Staying With Donald Trump After Jan 6 Capitol Riot: 'You Continued to Work There...'
CNN’s Jake Tapper confronted former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson over her decision to stay with Donald Trump after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hutchinson, who previously served as the top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, first made headlines during her bombshell testimony before the January 6 committee in June 2022.
The 27-year-old made headlines once again this month with the release of her equally bombshell book, Enough, in which she dished on additional details from her time working for the Trump Administration.
But Tapper confronted Hutchinson during her appearance on CNN on Tuesday night over the former aide’s decision to remain at the White House after the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
“So, on the morning of January 7, you still went to work,” Tapper pressed.
“And this is one of the things that I think that some of your critics on the left or never-Trumpers who are Republicans say,” he added.
Tapper also cited a number of other White House aides – such as Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sarah Matthews, and Stephanie Grisham – who resigned immediately after the January 6 attack.
“You continued to work there,” Tapper pressed further. “Tell me why you went back, because, obviously, you feel very passionately about this, and you have been very brave in your testimony. But you still on January 7 went back to work.”
According to Hutchinson, she continued working at the White House after January 6 because she did not want to appear “disloyal” to Meadows and Trump.
“I was afraid to look disloyal,” she explained. “I was afraid to split from the world, because, once you’re in that environment and have the access and have the insight and knowledge that you do, you sort of feel like there’s a target on your back.”
Hutchinson also acknowledged that January 6 may have transpired because White House staffers such as herself were “complicit” and “didn’t do enough to stop it.”
“I felt that January 6 happened because we, the staff, didn’t do enough to stop it, that we, the staff, should have not let people around him that would have stroked this desire for him to overturn the election on January 6,” she told Tapper.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hutchinson was set to continue working with Trump in Florida following the end of his term on January 20, 2021.
Although she did not move to Florida with Trump following his presidency, Hutchinson reportedly “stayed on the payroll” for “several months” after the former president left office.
“So, I did not move to Florida with him, but I stayed on payroll with him for several months after the end of the administration,” Hutchinson acknowledged during her appearance on CNN this week.
“And I still had that,” she added. “The moral dilemma inside of me through that whole period.”