'The View' Star Alyssa Farah Griffin Fires Back at Ex-Boss Donald Trump: 'We Don't Owe Him Anything'

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin fired back at ex-boss Donald Trump after he made disparaging remarks about her character on Fox News, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Griffin, who served as Trump's assistant and White House Director of Strategic Communications in 2020, made it clear to the GOP frontrunner that she pledged no allegiance to any politician — and the 45th president.

Griffin's remarks followed Trump's interview with Fox News anchor Brett Baier, who discussed the pattern of former Trump-aligned figures who have flipped on the ex-president.