'The View' Star Alyssa Farah Griffin Fires Back at Ex-Boss Donald Trump: 'We Don't Owe Him Anything'
The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin fired back at ex-boss Donald Trump after he made disparaging remarks about her character on Fox News, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Griffin, who served as Trump's assistant and White House Director of Strategic Communications in 2020, made it clear to the GOP frontrunner that she pledged no allegiance to any politician — and the 45th president.
Griffin's remarks followed Trump's interview with Fox News anchor Brett Baier, who discussed the pattern of former Trump-aligned figures who have flipped on the ex-president.
On Tuesday night, Griffin, who routinely offered a Republican opinion as a CNN commentator, appeared on Anderson Cooper's AC360, where the veteran anchor asked the View co-host about Trump's Baier interview.
Cooper told Griffin that "her name came up" in the Fox News one-on-one, and a clip of Trump's comments followed.
"Something happens," Trump told Baier. "When people leave, they can like me very much."
"I have this woman named Alyssa Farah. She said the greatest things long after she left. ‘He’s the greatest president we’ve ever had. He’s unbelievable, unbelievable,'" Trump continued. "Then The View offered her a contract, but obviously only if she changed her views and all of a sudden she can say negative things."
The ex-president added, "Money gets offered to people and some people change.”
After Cooper commented on Trump's bizarre mouth-breathing throughout the clip, Griffin addressed her former boss' remarks. Griffin began by laying out a "simple fact pattern" of her condemnation of Trump's actions on January 6, which spurred her resignation.
"Just as a simple fact pattern. I was on Fox News on Jan. 7 – the day after Jan. 6 – 2021, where I denounced him and said he was unfit for office and should resign," Griffin told Cooper. "And I’ve done that every day since."
On being accused of flipping her stance on the twice-indicted president after being offered a paycheck from the View, Griffin said Trump's timeline was off.
Griffin noted that she "didn't join The View until nearly two years" after she resigned from the Trump administration.
"But Donald Trump doesn’t seem to understand that those of us who served in his administration, we swore an oath to the Constitution," the daytime talk show host continued. "We did not swear an oath of loyalty to Donald Trump."
"I would never swear one to any politician and I think he needs to realize we don’t owe him anything," Griffin added.