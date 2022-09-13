Meghan McCain Gloats 'It Took A Year & Two People To Replace Me' At 'The View' While Taking Shots At Alyssa Farah Griffin's 'Homophobe & Racist' Father

"This isn't the first time she's done it. She did it on your show multiple times when I was on The View," she said.

"I never think about her at all. And it just seems like a really mean, nasty thing to do and a very strange way to start your new talk show that's supposed to be like light and positive for women to like trash someone in. I know what she's doing. I mean, we're all smart. She's like throwing shade and making it a point to say, like, 'All the alumni at The View get along and braid each other's hair and go to sleepovers, except Meghan, the ultimate mean girl, bad girl.'"

As RadarOnline.com reported, McCain quit The View last year, blindsiding her frenemy co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin.