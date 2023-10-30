Vladimir Putin's Doctors Freed From 'Corpse-sitting' Duty as Russian Leader's Rumored Death Declared 'State Secret': Report
Vladimir Putin’s doctors were reportedly freed from “corpse-sitting” duty this week after the Russian leader’s rumored death was officially declared a “state secret,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed that Putin, 71, passed away last week due to a myriad of health issues, the outlet reported on Monday that the Russian leader’s personal doctors were freed from his private residence in Valdai.
General SVR also reported that Putin’s doctors were forced to sign non-disclosure agreements connected to the Russian despot’s alleged death and ordered not to leave the region.
“The medical personnel who were involved in the treatment and resuscitation of Putin were kept for some time on the territory of the residence in Valdai, but after the go-ahead from the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, they were conditionally released under a non-disclosure agreement and are now at their place of permanent residence under a ban on leaving the region,” the Telegram channel said.
“Putin's death, it turns out, is a state secret,” the outlet added.
Also surprising are claims that Putin’s family was held “hostage” after his alleged death, while his rumored longtime lover – Alina Kabaeva – was placed “under the control” of the federal Security Service.
“Part of the late President’s family found themselves hostage to the situation and their fate is being decided by the current leadership of the country, with Putin’s partner Alina Kabaeva and her children under the control of people from the Presidential security service, who are now subject to Patrushev’s orders and instructions,” General SVR reported.
“Certain compromises have been reached with the president’s daughters; they are ready to support the myth of an allegedly living Putin,” the outlet continued. “But at the same time, they put forward a number of conditions that were accepted.”
Moscow has continued to deny General SVR’s reports that Putin died last week.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Telegram channel first claimed the 71-year-old Russian leader passed away on Wednesday, October 25.
“Attention! There is currently an attempted coup in Russia!” the channel wrote late Wednesday night. “Russian President Vladimir Putin died this evening at his residence in Valdai.”
The outlet also claimed that Putin’s doctors were “blocked in the room” with the Russian leader’s “corpse” because they were “being held by members of the presidential security service.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov released a statement regarding Putin’s rumored death on Thursday. He called the rumors “absurd information canard” and “fake news.”
“These stories belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” Peskov said. “This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin.”
The Putin death rumors intensified on Friday after Peskov confirmed that the Russian leader would not be making a previously scheduled appearance at an exhibition in Moscow on November 4.
“He won’t come to the opening, but the fact that one way or another he will look at it, of course, is a must,” Peskov said.