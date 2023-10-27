Putin Death Rumors Intensify: Kremlin Cancels Major Public Appearance After Russian Leader Suffers Suspected Heart Attack
The rumors surrounding Vladimir Putin’s alleged death intensified this week after the Kremlin abruptly canceled an upcoming appearance the Russian leader was scheduled to make in Moscow, RadarOnline.com can report.
The latest development comes after Putin, 71, allegedly passed away after suffering a “horrific” heart attack on Sunday night.
Kremlin officials announced that Putin would not make a previously expected appearance at Russia's Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy on November 4.
“He won’t come to the opening, but the fact that one way or another he will look at it, of course, is a must,” Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said regarding the matter.
“The exhibition is really worth seeing,” Peskov continued. “There is a gigantic amount of work involved.”
Even more surprising is the fact that the exhibition is only located roughly 30 minutes away from Putin’s official Moscow residence – creating newfound questions about the Russian leader’s health and additional rumors that Putin did pass away earlier this week.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the rumors about Putin’s alleged death at 71 were sparked on Wednesday by the Russian Telegram channel General SVR.
General SVR, which is allegedly led by a former Kremlin official, claimed that Putin passed away following an alleged heart attack on Sunday night and that an “attempted coup” was taking place in Moscow.
“Attention! There is currently an attempted coup in Russia!” the channel wrote on Wednesday. “Russian President Vladimir Putin died this evening at his residence in Valdai.”
“At 20.42 Moscow time, doctors stopped resuscitation and pronounced death,” the Telegram channel added.
- Vladimir Putin Spokesman Denies Claims Russian Leader 'Died' and a 'Coup' is Taking Place in Moscow: 'Absurd Information Canard'
- 'Plugged Into Machines': Vladimir Putin in 'Stable but Serious Condition' and Doctors Are 'Not Optimistic' After Alleged Heart Attack, Sources Claim
- Putin's Doctors Prepare His Loved Ones 'for The Worse' After Rumored Heart Attack, Kremlin Sources Say
General SVR also claimed that Putin’s doctors were “blocked in the room” with the Russian leader’s “corpse” because they were “being held by members of the presidential security service.”
Meanwhile, Peskov released a statement on Thursday and denied the rumors regarding Putin’s alleged death.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Peskov called the Putin death rumors “absurd information canard” and “fake news.”
“These [stories] belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” Peskov told a Russian state media outlet.
“This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin,” he added.
General SVR previously claimed that the Russian leader suffered a “horrific” heart attack in Moscow late Sunday night.
Putin was allegedly left in “stable but serious condition” following the rumored heart attack, and the Telegram channel said that the despot’s doctors were “not optimistic” about a potential recovery.
“The real Putin lies in a room equipped at an intensive care ward in his residence, connected to equipment that monitors his vital parameters,” General SVR said.
“After the cardiac arrest on Sunday evening, the attending doctors assess the condition of the Russian President as stable and serious and consider the prospects without optimism,” they noted.