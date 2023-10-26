Putin's Doctors Prepare His Loved Ones 'for The Worse' After Rumored Heart Attack, Kremlin Sources Say
Doctors caring for Vladimir Putin, 71, reportedly believe a "miracle won't happen" and told those close to the Russian despot that he likely won't recover from an alleged heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A Kremlin insider claimed that the physicians were "prepping loved one for the worst" as his condition deteriorated.
On Wednesday, the Telegram channel General SVR, which has been active in posting intel from the alleged Kremlin source, wrote, "Over the past 24 hours, Vladimir Putin’s condition has not changed and remains stable and serious."
"The attending doctors say that a miracle will not happen and are preparing loved ones for the worst outcome," the channel noted.
Last week, the channel claimed that Putin was "resuscitated" after guards discovered him "lying on the ground, eyes rolling" as his body convulsed. Putin was reportedly taken to a special room at his Moscow residence, allegedly outfitted as a secret intensive care unit.
The Telegram channel followed up on Thursday and claimed that Putin "deteriorated somewhat" over the night.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin's health condition has deteriorated somewhat over the past 24 hours," General SVR posted. "The attending doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize the head of state’s condition, but they leave no doubt about the outcome."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
- 'Plugged Into Machines': Vladimir Putin in 'Stable but Serious Condition' and Doctors Are 'Not Optimistic' After Alleged Heart Attack, Sources Claim
- Vladimir Putin's Allies Form 'Knightly Round Table' After Russian Leader, 71, Suffers Suspected Heart Attack: Report
- Vladimir Putin's Top 'Election Fixer' Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances Following Fraud Allegations
The same Telegram channel previously alleged that the Kremlin used body doubles as the warmonger faded away in hiding. The channel claimed that body doubles were used to conduct phone calls with global leaders — and one was even sent to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov dismissed the channel's numerous claims as "absurd information hoaxes" and slammed the press for taking the bait earlier this week.
"This belongs to the category of absurd information hoaxes that a whole series of media discuss with enviable tenacity – this evokes nothing but a smile," Peskov said.
Despite the Kremlin working overtime to deny rumors about Putin's rapidly deteriorating health, sources said the despot's inner circle already selected a successor for when the inevitable happens.
Insiders familiar with Putin's situation told the Daily Star that his closest allies assembled a "knightly round table" in the wake of his rumored heart attack.
The so-called "knightly round table" was said to consist of top security advisor Nikolai Patrushev and a Putin body double.