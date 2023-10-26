Putin's Doctors Prepare His Loved Ones 'for The Worse' After Rumored Heart Attack, Kremlin Sources Say

On Wednesday, the Telegram channel General SVR, which has been active in posting intel from the alleged Kremlin source, wrote, "Over the past 24 hours, Vladimir Putin’s condition has not changed and remains stable and serious."

"The attending doctors say that a miracle will not happen and are preparing loved ones for the worst outcome," the channel noted.

Last week, the channel claimed that Putin was "resuscitated" after guards discovered him "lying on the ground, eyes rolling" as his body convulsed. Putin was reportedly taken to a special room at his Moscow residence, allegedly outfitted as a secret intensive care unit.