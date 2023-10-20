Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Doctors 'Ready to Resuscitate' Vladimir Putin As Body Doubles Stand-in For Terminally Ill Leader

Source: MEGA

Terminally ill Vladimir Putin reportedly has 'medical experts 'on standby.

Oct. 20 2023, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Vladimir Putin's body doubles have been placed on standby while doctors said they're "ready to resuscitate" the terminally ill Russian leader, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Putin, 71, has reportedly taken a downward turn amid rumors of his deteriorating health — and physicians were said to be staying in the room next to his in case of a medical emergency.

Source: MEGA

Putin is rumored to have cancer and Parkinson's.

According to the Daily Star, a Telegram post to General SVR claimed that a group of "medical experts" were "in the room next" to Putin and ready to swoop in to administer aid at a moment's notice.

The post additionally claimed that Putin's infamous body doubles were being used for photo ops and to take calls with world leaders.

Source: MEGA

Putin body doubles allegedly had phone calls on his behalf with global leaders.

Body doubles allegedly connected with several world leaders on the phone, including Egyptian, Syrian, Iranian, and Palestinian heads of state. The post also claimed that a body double was sent to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as Putin wasted away in solitude. The real Putin did, however, have a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Nonetheless, the Telegram post slammed the Kremlin and said Putin was turning the "country into a circus."

Source: MEGA

A Telegram post accused the Kremlin of sending a Putin body double to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jingping.

"The Russian leadership is gradually turning the process of governing the country into a circus," the post began. "A man resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on operational issues for people who are well aware that they are taking part in a farce and for the director of the Federal Service of National Guard Troops, Viktor Zolotov."

"The double, on behalf of Putin, held telephone conversations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdul-Fattah Khalil Al-Sisi, naturally, under the control of curators, but, in principle, he could have handled it himself."

Source: MEGA

Putin was accused of turning the 'country into a circus.'

The Telegram post came as reports of a successor being chosen by the ailing Putin's inner circle.

A source familiar with the matter told the Daily Mail that a replacement was selected over the weekend as the terminally ill leader had "only a matter of time."

The same Telegram channel alleged that Putin's rumored battles with cancer and Parkinson's advanced significantly in recent weeks — and his death is "imminent amid a sharp deterioration in his health."

Putin's inner circle did not disclose details on the successor's identity.

