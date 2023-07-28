Vladimir Putin's Mistress Alina Kabaeva Accused of Having Affair With One of Her Security Guards: Report
Vladimir Putin’s long-rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was recently accused of having an affair with one of her own bodyguards, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader continues to struggle in his ongoing war against Ukraine, insiders familiar with Putin’s mistress indicated she is “infatuated” with one bodyguard in particular.
According to the anti-Putin Telegram channel General SVR, Kabaeva and her bodyguard lover’s secret relationship “had been developing for some time.”
Even more shocking are reports that Putin was informed of the ongoing affair but apparently did nothing about it.
“Allegedly the affair had been developing for some time,” General SVR reported this week. “[Putin] did not try to find out the details and the name of Alina’s new favorite.”
“Kabaeva has three children from Putin, but she has an affair with a security guard,” the Telegram channel continued. “[Putin] did not even ask with whom his beloved was cheating.”
“The inner circle of the dictator, according to an insider, has been watching the serial drama in his personal life for some time.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kabaeva disappeared shortly after Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The 40-year-old former Olympic gymnast allegedly fled to her and Putin’s home in Switzerland.
The pair were first linked in April 2018, but Putin denied the relationship rumors at the time.
"There is a private life in which no one should interfere,” the Russian tyrant said 15 years ago. “I've always had a low opinion of those with snotty noses and erotic fantasies who delve into the lives of others.”
Rumors then swirled that Kabaeva and Putin shared three children together, and she reportedly became pregnant once again in May 2022.
“We have already reported that yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to eyewitnesses, looked depressed and somewhat aloof,” General SVR reported last year.
“This is understandable, yesterday Putin learned that his long-term cohabitant and mother of his children, Alina Kabaeva, was pregnant for another, or rather, apparently, an extraordinary time,” the channel added.
Kabaeva then made headlines earlier this month when she allegedly leaked a cache of humiliating photos that showed Putin’s exiled mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, dressed in a myriad of different disguises.
Putin’s allegedly cheating lover reportedly obtained the embarrassing photos of Prigozhin after Russian police raided the Wagner chief’s St. Petersburg home following the mercenary group’s botched Moscow coup on June 24.
The photos were leaked to a pro-Kremlin media outlet owned by Kabaeva.
