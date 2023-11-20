Brad Pitt's Son Pax Calls Actor 'World Class A------,' Who Makes His Siblings 'Tremble in Fear'

Brad Pitt's explosive relationship with his children was exposed in an FBI report detailing the 2016 flight with Angelina Jolie — but now, his son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, is giving fans a first-hand account of what he thinks of his famous father, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A shocking post from 2020 has resurfaced, which sources claim is from Pax's secret Instagram, in which he calls Pitt a "world class a------."