Angelina Jolie's Fight With FBI Over Investigation Records Into Ex Brad Pitt Rages On in Federal Court
Angelina Jolie and the FBI have continued to go back and forth over records related to the agency’s investigation into her ex-husband Brad Pitt.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Maleficent actress and lawyers for the government agency have been negotiating over documents that Jolie has demanded access to.
As we previously reported, last year, Jolie sued the FBI, using the pseudonym Jane Doe, claiming the FBI was refusing to turn over information about their investigation into the Sept. 14, 2016, incident involving Jolie and Pitt.
On the day in question, Jolie and Pitt, along with their children, were aboard a private jet. Jolie said a drunken Pitt got physical during the flight.
The actress claimed that Pitt “choked” one of his children and struck another in the face.
In court, Jolie claimed Pitt grabbed her “by the head and shook her.”
“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” her lawyer said.
“To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the lawyer added. “The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”
Jolie filed for divorce on September 19 — days after the incident. Sources close to Pitt have denied the actor was physical but admitted he was “drunk” and “there was an argument” between him and Jolie.
The incident was investigated by the FBI and the Department of Child and Family Services. No charges were ever brought against Pitt.
A rep for the FBI released a statement announcing the decision stating, “In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter.”
In her lawsuit against the FBI, Jolie claimed she had submitted a request for the investigation file, but said the agency was “unlawfully withholding the requested information.”
Jolie said she wanted to view the documents to determine how FBI agents determined no charges should be brought against Pitt.
"The persistent denial of that information to Jolie [redacted] a victim of the assault herself — has hampered, and continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention and has further harmed the children in the family law system,” the actress’ lawyer said.
In addition, Jolie accused the FBI of closing the investigation without ever contacting her, the alleged victim.
The FBI agreed to meet with Jolie to talk about the issues she raised. Lawyers for the FBI said the agency had turned over a series of documents before Jolie filed her lawsuit.
Earlier this year, the agency turned over 164 pages of additional documents.
However, Jolie and her team still demanded additional documents and questioned the “adequacy of” the FBI’s document search.
Further, she argued the FBI had improperly redacted information on the documents they provided.
Recently, the parties informed the court that they have yet to resolve all the issues and are continuing to meet about “outstanding issues.”
Jolie and the FBI said it would update the court in December. The case is ongoing.
A rep for Pitt's rep previously commented on the private flight incident.
She said, “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one- unlike the other side - but he’s not going to own anything he didn't do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pitt and Jolie are still in the middle of a nasty $250 million war over a French winery named Chateau Miraval.