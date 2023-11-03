Angelina Jolie's Fight With FBI Over Investigation Records Into Ex Brad Pitt Rages On in Federal Court

As we previously reported, last year, Jolie sued the FBI, using the pseudonym Jane Doe, claiming the FBI was refusing to turn over information about their investigation into the Sept. 14, 2016, incident involving Jolie and Pitt.

On the day in question, Jolie and Pitt, along with their children, were aboard a private jet. Jolie said a drunken Pitt got physical during the flight.

The actress claimed that Pitt “choked” one of his children and struck another in the face.