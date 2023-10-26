Judge Sides With Brad Pitt in Actor's Fight With Russian Oligarch Over Evidence in $250 Million War With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt scored a small victory in his ongoing battle with Angelina Jolie and a Russian oligarch over a $164 million French estate named Chateau Miraval. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a motion brought by Pitt demanding the oligarch Yuri Shefler turn over additional evidence in the case.

As we previously reported, Pitt and Jolie purchased Miraval while married with the plans to turn it into a business to pass down to their children. Pitt said he invested a substantial amount of time and money into the business — which led to it becoming a profitable company that sells wine.

In 2021, years after Jolie filed for divorce, she wrote an email to Pitt telling him she wanted out of the business. The couple both owned a 50% stake in the company. Jolie held her stake in a company named Nouvel. Pitt and Jolie agreed to find a buyer for Jolie's stake. At one point, Pitt and his business partners hashed out a deal which paid his ex-wife $54 million for her interest in Miraval.

However, the talks fell apart after a major development in their divorce. Jolie's accusations of domestic violence against Pitt were revealed in their divorce battle. Jolie and Pitt stopped negotiating and Jolie decided to sell her stake to Shefler and his company. Pitt claimed Jolie had broken a promise they made to not sell their stake in the company without the others' approval. To make matters worse, he believed Jolie sold to a Russian oligarch with ties to Putin in an attempt to harm the business's reputation. Shefler has denied any relationship with the Russian leader and said he opposes his policies. In addition, Pitt accused Shefler and his team of attempting a "hostile takeover" of Miraval's business.

Pitt's lawsuit demands the entire deal be voided. In response, Nouvel, the company that Shefler purchased from Jolie, filed a bombshell $250 million lawsuit against the Hollywood star for alleged misuse of the company's assets. Shefler's team claimed Pitt and his business partners were blocking them from accessing information about the company.

Shefler has been attempting to escape the lawsuit claiming he has no ties to California, where Pitt filed the suit. He claimed to have limited contact with Jolie and her team over the sale. The oligarch admitted he sent 5 texts to Jolie – two before the sale closed and three after it was finalized. He claimed to have had those messages sent by third parties and not from his phone.

Shefler claimed Pitt has continued to demand additional documents in an attempt to prove California is the proper venue. The billionaire asked the court to order he has no obligation to turn over additional evidence. Pitt fired back at Shefler claiming the oligarch was withholding critical evidence that could prove California is the proper court.

Now, the court has ruled in Pitt's favor and ordered Shelfer to turn over the requested documents within 5 days. The case is ongoing.

RadarOnline.com obtained the emotional email Jolie sent to Pitt informing him of her decision to part ways with Miraval. She explained, “In the past four years I have seen lots of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways that I would not have approved, and decisions made that I was not consulted on. I’ve been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children.”

“Most of all, I was shaken by the recent imagery that was released to sell the alcohol. I find it irresponsible and not something I would want the children to see. It reminded me of painful times,” Jolie said. “All of this tells me very clearly that the vision you and the others in the business have is not one I can share. I do not feel I can be involved, publicly or privately, in a business based on alcohol, when alcoholic behavior harmed our family so deeply."

Jolie has accused Pitt of being abusive during a 2016 flight. He has denied the accusations and no charges were ever brought against him.