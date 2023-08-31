Court Bombshell: Angelina Jolie Hashed Out Deal With Ex Brad Pitt to Be Paid 8-figure Sum For Her Stake in French Winery Before Talks Fell Apart
Angelina Jolie was set to receive a substantial sum from her ex-husband Brad Pitt and his associates for her share in their $164 million French estate — but the negotiations were called off after the couple started fighting over custody, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pitt and Jolie are in the middle of a nasty court war over the winery Chateau Miraval, which they purchased during their marriage. The two planned to pass down the business to their children.
In 2021, years after their divorce, Jolie told Pitt she wanted out of the business. She claimed to no longer want to be associated with an alcohol business given her belief that alcohol played a role in their breakup.
Jolie accused Pitt of drunkenly attacking her on a 2015 flight with their kids. He has adamantly denied the accusations and no charges were ever brought.
In an email to Pitt, she wrote, “I have tried to stay open to the business, to see it as something that could be positive for our family, and have therefore not walked away. I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email.”
“Most of all, I was shaken by the recent imagery that was released to sell the alcohol. I find it irresponsible and not something I would want the children to see. It reminded me of painful times,” Jolie added. “All of this tells me very clearly that the vision you and the others in the business have is not one I can share. I do not feel I can be involved, publicly or privately, in a business based on alcohol, when alcoholic behavior harmed our family so deeply."
In court documents, Pitt claimed the two agreed to find a buyer for Jolie’s share in the estate. However, the talks fell apart after Jolie made accusations of domestic violence in their custody war.
RadarOnline.com obtained an email Jolie’s lawyer wrote to Pitt and his associates in April 2021 — months after the actress personally emailed Pitt informing him that she wanted out.
In the email, the lawyer revealed Jolie had hashed out a deal with Pitt and his business partners which would pay her $54.4 million over 6 years.
Per the agreement, Jolie would be paid $46 million immediately with the remaining $8.5 million paid over the next 6 years. In addition, Jolie agreed to pay Pitt $7 million from the initial 8-figure sum to repay him a loan he provided.
The deal also included a non-disparagement clause related to the wine business.
The email sent by Jolie’s lawyer accused Pitt and his team of attempting to back out of the deal.
A short time later, Jolie sold her interest in Miraval to a third party named Stoli.
Stoli is run by a man named Yuri Shefler who Pitt accused of being a Russian Oligarch. He claimed Jolie broke a promise not to sell her stake in the company without his approval.
Pitt claimed Jolie picked Shefler due to his ties to Putin in an effort to damage Miraval’s reputation. In court documents, the defendants have denied Shefler has connections to the vicious Russian leader and argued he opposed Putin.
Jolie’s former company Nouvel, which she sold to Stoli, filed a $250 million countersuit against the actor accusing him of misusing company assets.
For her part, Jolie has opposed the lawsuit claiming Pitt has yet to provide proof of a written contract prohibiting her from selling her stake without his consent.
Sources close to Pitt tell RadarOnline.com that the actor is unbothered by his ex's recent actions in court and is focused on shooting his new Formula 1 film.