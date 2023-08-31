Court Bombshell: Angelina Jolie Hashed Out Deal With Ex Brad Pitt to Be Paid 8-figure Sum For Her Stake in French Winery Before Talks Fell Apart

In 2021, years after their divorce, Jolie told Pitt she wanted out of the business. She claimed to no longer want to be associated with an alcohol business given her belief that alcohol played a role in their breakup.

Jolie accused Pitt of drunkenly attacking her on a 2015 flight with their kids. He has adamantly denied the accusations and no charges were ever brought.

In an email to Pitt, she wrote, “I have tried to stay open to the business, to see it as something that could be positive for our family, and have therefore not walked away. I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email.”