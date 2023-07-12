Brad Pitt ‘Having a Blast’ Filming His Formula 1 Film, ‘Unbothered’ by Ongoing Court War With Ex Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt is completely unfazed by the allegations his ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s former company is making as part of the exes' battle over a French winery — and sources say he’s living his best life filming his upcoming Formula 1 movie, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed that while the fight over the $145 million estate Chateau Miraval rages on, Brad is focused on his highly anticipated project which co-stars Snowfall star Damson Idris.
Earlier this week, Pitt and Idris were spotted filming a racing movie at the British Grand Prix. A source said that “Brad’s having a blast filming” and isn’t worried about the recent court developments.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Pitt sued his ex-wife after she sold her stake in their French winery to a third-party company called Stoli.
Pitt said the sale broke a promise Jolie made to not sell their individual stakes without the others’ approval. The exes purchased the estate during their marriage.
Pitt said he spent a substantial amount of time and money to turn it into a successful business that pulls in millions per year.
Jolie held her interest in the winery in a company called Nouvel. She sold that company to Stoli who is run by a man named Yuri Shefler.
Pitt said she choose Shefler because he’s a Russian Oligarch with ties to Putin. He believed she wanted to tarnish Chateau’s reputation by adding a close associate of the leader.
Further, he claimed Shefler and his associates attempted a “hostile’ takeover of the business following the sale.
Nouvel filed a $250 million countersuit against Pitt claiming he and his associates have been wasting the company’s assets. Further, it said Shefler was not a friend of Putin nor did he attempt a “hostile” takeover.
A source close to the litigation tells RadarOnline.com, “It’s unfortunate that the other side continues to drag this out, regurgitating the same nonsense over and over again. Brad and team presented them with an opportunity to resolve the situation but were shut down.”
Another insider said Chateau Miraval was “always Brad’s dream, so of course, he’s going to fight for its protection and ensure it’s taken care of.”