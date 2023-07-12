Brad Pitt ‘Having a Blast’ Filming His Formula 1 Film, ‘Unbothered’ by Ongoing Court War With Ex Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is completely unfazed by the allegations his ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s former company is making as part of the exes' battle over a French winery — and sources say he’s living his best life filming his upcoming Formula 1 movie, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed that while the fight over the $145 million estate Chateau Miraval rages on, Brad is focused on his highly anticipated project which co-stars Snowfall star Damson Idris.