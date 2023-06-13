Angelina Jolie Defended By Miraval Winery Employee During Bitter Court Battle With Brad Pitt: 'She Was Very Gentle'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been feuding in court for years over their divorce and custody of their children. Attention shifted from the former A-list couple's custody battle when Pitt, 59, sued his ex-bride, 48, after she sold her shares of their French winery, Miraval, claiming she did so illegally.

For the first time, those who worked with the exes — playfully coined Brangelina — at the winery are speaking out, including the man they bought the property from in 2007, who seemingly defended the Maleficent actress' character, RadarOnline.com has learned.