Angelina Jolie Still ‘Traumatized’ by Her Bitter Divorce From Brad Pitt: ‘Her Life is Very Lonely’
Angelina Jolie is still dealing with the aftermath of her bitter divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt and struggles to connect with others, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, “Angie has kept to herself more than ever” since the 2016 breakup. Last month, the actress and her son Maddox made a rare public appearance at the White House State Dinner.
At the event, Angelina politely declined to speak to the press. “It’s been a while since she’s been in front of so many cameras,” said an insider. “She doesn’t get out much.”
Angelina, 47, even stepped down from her role as a United Nations special envoy in December after more than two decades.
“She’s cut off people she’s worked with for years and no longer speaks to any family other than her kids. She has almost no one else left. Her life is very lonely,” said a source.
Another insider said Angelina has struggled with connecting with others in her own life. “She can come off as cold and guarded,” one source said before explaining that despite the occasional bonding session with co-stars Elle Fanning and Salma Hayek, “she’s acknowledged that she’s not much of a girls’ girl.”
For years, Angelina relied on her husband Brad and their kids for support. “I don’t have a lot of friends,” she admitted in 2011. “Brad really is the only person I talk to.”
Another insider said that while Angelina briefly reconnected with her father Jon Voight after the divorce — the two are no longer in contact.
- Brad Pitt NOT Moving In With New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon After Selling $39 Million Mansion
- Brad Pitt Sells Hollywood Compound He Shared With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie For $39 Million
- Brad Pitt Demands $250 Million Lawsuit Filed By Angelina Jolie's Ex-Company Be Thrown Out As War Over French Estate Heats Up
Her brother, James Haven, 50, who “was her touchstone for many years” is currently not on good terms with Angelina, the source revealed.
Angelina hasn’t bothered with any long-term romantic partners since Brad. “Her dating life has all but vanished,” said a source. A brief flirtation with The Weeknd, 33, in 2021 quickly fizzled.
“I am sure she misses companionship,” said the source. “But I don’t think she is eager to commit herself fully again.”
“Angie used to have such a vibrant, adventurous spirit, but her light has really dimmed in the past few years,” said a source. “Hopefully, in time she’ll be open to dating and having fun again. Her kids just want to see her be truly happy again.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Angelina is still battling Brad over the sale of her stake in their winery.