Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Angelina Jolie
Exclusive

Angelina Jolie Still ‘Traumatized’ by Her Bitter Divorce From Brad Pitt: ‘Her Life is Very Lonely’

angelina brad pp
Source: mega
By:

May 22 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Angelina Jolie is still dealing with the aftermath of her bitter divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt and struggles to connect with others, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, “Angie has kept to herself more than ever” since the 2016 breakup. Last month, the actress and her son Maddox made a rare public appearance at the White House State Dinner.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina brad
Source: mega

At the event, Angelina politely declined to speak to the press. “It’s been a while since she’s been in front of so many cameras,” said an insider. “She doesn’t get out much.”

Angelina, 47, even stepped down from her role as a United Nations special envoy in December after more than two decades.

Article continues below advertisement
angeliankids
Source: mega

“She’s cut off people she’s worked with for years and no longer speaks to any family other than her kids. She has almost no one else left. Her life is very lonely,” said a source.

Another insider said Angelina has struggled with connecting with others in her own life. “She can come off as cold and guarded,” one source said before explaining that despite the occasional bonding session with co-stars Elle Fanning and Salma Hayek, “she’s acknowledged that she’s not much of a girls’ girl.”

Article continues below advertisement

For years, Angelina relied on her husband Brad and their kids for support. “I don’t have a lot of friends,” she admitted in 2011. “Brad really is the only person I talk to.”

Another insider said that while Angelina briefly reconnected with her father Jon Voight after the divorce — the two are no longer in contact.

MORE ON:
Angelina Jolie
angelian brad
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Her brother, James Haven, 50, who “was her touchstone for many years” is currently not on good terms with Angelina, the source revealed.

Angelina hasn’t bothered with any long-term romantic partners since Brad. “Her dating life has all but vanished,” said a source. A brief flirtation with The Weeknd, 33, in 2021 quickly fizzled.

angelina kids
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“I am sure she misses companionship,” said the source. “But I don’t think she is eager to commit herself fully again.”

“Angie used to have such a vibrant, adventurous spirit, but her light has really dimmed in the past few years,” said a source. “Hopefully, in time she’ll be open to dating and having fun again. Her kids just want to see her be truly happy again.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Angelina is still battling Brad over the sale of her stake in their winery.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.