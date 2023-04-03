Brad Pitt NOT Moving In With New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon After Selling $39 Million Mansion
Brad Pitt recently unloaded his longtime Los Angeles pad, but the A-list star has no plans to move in with his current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Pitt sold off his 6,700 sq. ft. estate for $39 million. He purchased the property for $1.7 million from Cassandra Peterson aka Elvira. The home's amenities include a skate park, movie theatre and a huge Koi Pond.
Pitt lived in the home with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their 6 kids. He kept the home after they split in 2016.
A source told TMZ that Pitt sold the home because he plans to move to Carmel, California. However, a source told Page Six that while Pitt is on the hunt for a new home, he doesn't have any plans to have de Ramon live with him.
Another insider said while Pitt and de Ramon aren’t moving in yet, their relationship has been heating up.
One source said Pitt is “head over heels” for the jewelry designer. "Brad's been telling everyone that he and Ines are exclusive," an insider shared. "He's definitely open to taking the next step, and Ines is as well."
Pitt and de Ramon were first spotted together in mid-November. "Ines is a big hit with all of Brad's pals," the source spilled. "They've done a few meet and greets [with his family], and they're looking forward to getting to know her more," dished the insider. "Things are moving pretty quickly, but neither Brad nor Ines sees any need to hold back."
"Like Brad, Ines is big into music, fashion, travel, and the arts. She's also a hard worker with a sharp take on things, and Brad looks to her for advice about his business deals and things like home décor,” the source added.
Pitt and de Ramon’s relationship is quite serious with the two spending Valentine’s Day together.
"They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it,” an insider told People.
"He is spending more time with Ines," the source said. "He is very happy.”