Brad Pitt NOT Moving In With New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon After Selling $39 Million Mansion

Brad Pitt recently unloaded his longtime Los Angeles pad, but the A-list star has no plans to move in with his current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Pitt sold off his 6,700 sq. ft. estate for $39 million. He purchased the property for $1.7 million from Cassandra Peterson aka Elvira. The home's amenities include a skate park, movie theatre and a huge Koi Pond.