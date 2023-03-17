Brad Pitt 'Head Over Heels' For Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Ready To Settle Down With First Woman Since Angelina Jolie

Things are getting serious between Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, with sources saying the actor is "head over heels" for Ines de Ramon and ready to settle down with someone for the first time since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

"Brad's been telling everyone that he and Ines are exclusive," an insider shared. "He's definitely open to taking the next step, and Ines is as well." Pitt, who was first photographed with Ines in mid-November, has already introduced her to his closest friends.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

"Ines is a big hit with all of Brad's pals," the source spilled. She's even met some of Pitt's family members via Zoom. "They've done a few meet and greets, and they're looking forward to getting to know her more," dished the insider. "Things are moving pretty quickly, but neither Brad nor Ines sees any need to hold back."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their age difference — Ines is reported to be in her early 30s — the source said they have a lot in common. "Like Brad, Ines is big into music, fashion, travel, and the arts. She's also a hard worker with a sharp take on things, and Brad looks to her for advice about his business deals and things like home décor."

in 2017, Pitt revealed he'd gotten sober, and the source said that although de Ramon likes to occasionally "cut loose and have fun," she "by no means a party animal." The generation gap hasn't been an issue — so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

"Brad may be closing in on 60, but he's got more energy than ever," the insider shared. "He's really reaped a lot of physical benefits since getting sober and is in phenomenal shape." The pair bring some baggage to the table.

Article continues below advertisement

Pitt's still locked in a heated legal war with his ex-wife Jolie over custody of their younger kids and the French winery they once owned together. De Ramon, meanwhile, is still technically married to actor Paul Westley — she and the Vampire Diaries star separated in September after three years of marriage. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The source says Jolie is aware of the new romance. "Angelina doesn't like to admit it, but everyone knows she keeps close tabs on what Brad's up to," spilled the pal. "There's not a whole lot she'll be able to do if and when he decides to introduces Ines to the kids, especially now they're old enough to make their own decisions about this type of thing."

Powered by RedCircle