Brad Pitt Sells Hollywood Compound He Shared With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie For $39 Million

Brad Pitt is $37 million richer after selling the Hollywood compound he once lived in with Angelina Jolie and their six children. RadarOnline.com has learned the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor, 59, offloaded the massive property in the neighborhood of Los Feliz for a whopping $39 million after purchasing the estate three decades ago for just $1.7 million.

Pitt bought the home in 1994 from actress Cassandra Peterson, best known for her role as Elvira. He lived in the house until his split from Jolie in 2016.

The compound is loaded with amenities, including a skate park, a movie theater, a ballroom, a motorcycle garage, a Koi pond, and more.