Brad Pitt Sells Hollywood Compound He Shared With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie For $39 Million
Brad Pitt is $37 million richer after selling the Hollywood compound he once lived in with Angelina Jolie and their six children. RadarOnline.com has learned the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor, 59, offloaded the massive property in the neighborhood of Los Feliz for a whopping $39 million after purchasing the estate three decades ago for just $1.7 million.
Pitt bought the home in 1994 from actress Cassandra Peterson, best known for her role as Elvira. He lived in the house until his split from Jolie in 2016.
The compound is loaded with amenities, including a skate park, a movie theater, a ballroom, a motorcycle garage, a Koi pond, and more.
Pitt's mega-mansion is not only every entertainer's dream — the property is also safe and secure as it's located in one of the most exclusive gated communities in the Hollywood Hills.
While he came out on top, the Bullet Train star scored less than the asking price for the estate, which features a 6,700-square-foot main home.
Pitt put the property on the market for $45 million in January. The Hollywood legend decided to sell the home as he's moving more than five hours up the coast to Carmel, CA, sources told TMZ on Tuesday.
The sale comes as he continues to fight Jolie over custody of their minor children and their once-shared French winery.
- Brad Pitt 'Head Over Heels' For Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Ready To Settle Down With First Woman Since Angelina Jolie
- Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Won't Fight Divorce With Ex Paul Wesley, Appears Ready To Move On With Her Life
- Brad Pitt Demands $250 Million Lawsuit Filed By Angelina Jolie's Ex-Company Be Thrown Out As War Over French Estate Heats Up
While Pitt has not finalized his divorce from the Maleficent actress despite being declared legally single, the star has moved on with a new beauty. He was first photographed with Ines de Ramon in mid-November and insiders dish he's ready to settle down with the 30-something-year-old.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Brad's been telling everyone that he and Ines are exclusive," an insider shared weeks ago. "He's definitely open to taking the next step, and Ines is as well." De Ramon is going through a breakup, but that hasn't stopped the two from going full speed ahead with their months-long romance.
As RadarOnline.com reported, de Ramon's estranged husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, filed for divorce in February after tying the knot in 2019.