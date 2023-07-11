Angelina Jolie’s Former Company Files Criminal Complaint Against Brad Pitt’s Business Partners in Fight Over French Winery

Angelina Jolie’s former company Nouvel revealed it filed a criminal complaint against two of Brad Pitt’s business partners as part of the nasty battle over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brad and Angelina are involved in a court war over the $164 million estate they purchased during their marriage. In his complaint, the actor said the plan was to build the winery into a business to pass down to their children.