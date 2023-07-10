Angelina Jolie’s Former Company Rips Brad Pitt for His Past Friendship With ‘Notorious Predator’ Harvey Weinstein in Bitter $250 Million Court Battle

As we previously reported, Pitt and Jolie purchased the estate/winery named Chateau Miraval in 2008 while married. The actor said they planned on creating a family business to hand down to their children.

Last year, Pitt sued Jolie accusing her of breaking a promise to not sell their individual stakes in the company without the approval of the other.

In his suit, he claimed Jolie approached him in 2021 telling him she wished to sell her interest. Pitt said he agreed to work on finding a third party to buy her stake or he would find funding to purchase it.