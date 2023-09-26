Russian Oligarch Fighting Brad Pitt Over Producing Emails Exchanged With Angelina Jolie’s Lawyer in Fight Over $164 Million French Winery

Shefler owns a company named SPI Group, which sells the famed Stoli Vodka brand. In 2021, Jolie sold her stake in the estate Chateau Miraval.

Jolie and Pitt had purchased the estate during their marriage and planned to pass it down to their children. The actor claimed he spent a substantial amount of time and money in turning the winery into a successful business.

In 2021, several years after their split, Jolie approached Pitt to tell him she wanted out of the winery. She said she could no longer be involved with an alcohol company.