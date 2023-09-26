Russian Oligarch Fighting Brad Pitt Over Producing Emails Exchanged With Angelina Jolie’s Lawyer in Fight Over $164 Million French Winery
The alleged Russian Oligarch being sued by Brad Pitt as part of the actor’s war with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over a $164 million French winery has demanded to be let out of the mess, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Yuri Shefler has pleaded with the court to not be obligated to turn any more documents over to Pitt.
Shefler owns a company named SPI Group, which sells the famed Stoli Vodka brand. In 2021, Jolie sold her stake in the estate Chateau Miraval.
Jolie and Pitt had purchased the estate during their marriage and planned to pass it down to their children. The actor claimed he spent a substantial amount of time and money in turning the winery into a successful business.
In 2021, several years after their split, Jolie approached Pitt to tell him she wanted out of the winery. She said she could no longer be involved with an alcohol company.
Pitt and Jolie started to work out a deal for Jolie to be bought out. However, the talks fell apart when things turned nasty in their custody battle.
Jolie then sold her 50% stake to Shefler’s company. Pitt was infuriated and sued his ex-wife. In his lawsuit, the actor claimed Jolie had promised never to sell her stake without his approval.
He claimed she blindsided him. To make matters worse, he claimed his ex-chose Shelfer due to his ties with Putin — which would tarnish the business. Shefler and his team have denied the billionaire has ties to the vicious Russian leader.
Jolie argued Pitt doesn’t have a written contract to back up his claims.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Pitt and his partners initially agreed to pay Jolie $54 million for her stake.
Per the agreement, Jolie would be paid $46 million immediately with the remaining $8.5 million paid over the next 6 years. In addition, Jolie agreed to pay Pitt $7 million from the initial 8-figure sum to repay him a loan he provided.
Pitt said after Jolie sold her stake to Shefler, the oligarch and his team attempted a hostile takeover of the business and allegedly made various threats.
Shefler has attempted to have all claims against him dismissed. He argued that he is a resident of Switzerland and has no ties to the United States.
Pitt was also countersued for $250 million and accused of wasting the company's resources.
Now, in a recent motion, Shefler opposed Pitt’s demand he turn over additional documents regarding the fight over jurisdiction.
Shefler said he has turned over all documents in his possession that could remotely relate to the question of whether this Court may exercise personal jurisdiction over him.”
Shefler said he already turned over 700 documents to Pitt but the actor has now demanded more.
In the motion, Shefler said he had brief contact with Jolie before and after the sale. He said he sent her 5 texts — two expressing support for the transactions before it closed and three sent after the closing. He said he sent the messages through third parties.
Shefler said Pitt has demanded he turn over communications with Jolie’s lawyer and other defendants located in Europe. The oligarch said he “already conducted a reasonable search for documents” and should not be forced to conduct another.
The oligarch has demanded the court shut down Pitt’s motion. The judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Jolie wrote an emotional note to Pitt in 2021 explaining her decision to exit the business.
“I am putting this in writing so as not to get emotional,” she wrote. “I have reached a painful decision, with a heavy heart, that I want to share with you. You know how much I wanted to buy Miraval, as a family business, as a place for us to visit together, and as a place to hold diplomatic and humanitarian meetings. Above all, it is the place we brought the twins home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother’s memory. A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago.”