EXPOSED: Brad Pitt Using Russian Oligarch’s Email to Angelina Jolie as Evidence in $250 Million Court War Over French Estate

Brad Pitt has demanded the Russian oligarch he sued — in a lawsuit with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie as a co-defendant— stop playing alleged games in court and turn over important documents to move his case along, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Pitt asked a court to force Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler to produce additional evidence.

Pitt sued Jolie and Shefler after the actress sold her stake in a $164 million French winery named Chateau Miraval to the oligarch’s company SPI Group. The former couple purchased the property while married with the goal of passing it down to their children. The two each owned 50% of the business. Pitt said he spent a ton of time and money in building it into a lucrative wine business. In 2021, Jolie emailed Pitt telling him she wanted out of the alcohol business.

The actress wrote, “In the past four years I have seen lots of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways that I would not have approved, and decisions made that I was not consulted on. I’ve been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children.” “Most of all, I was shaken by the recent imagery that was released to sell the alcohol. I find it irresponsible and not something I would want the children to see. It reminded me of painful times,” Jolie said. “All of this tells me very clearly that the vision you and the others in the business have is not one I can share. I do not feel I can be involved, publicly or privately, in a business based on alcohol, when alcoholic behavior harmed our family so deeply."

Jolie previously accused Pitt of being abusive during a 2016 flight on a private plane. He has denied the accusations. No charges were ever brought. The actress filed for divorce shortly after the alleged incident. In his lawsuit, Pitt claimed he agreed to work with Jolie on finding a buyer for her stake after she approached him. Court documents revealed the two hashed out a deal that would pay Jolie $54.4 million over 6 years. Per the agreement, the actress would pay Pitt $7 million from the first payment of the deal of $46 million to repay him for a loan he provided.

However, the deal fell apart after a development in the couple’s custody war. Pitt claimed Jolie then turned around and sold her stake to Shefler. He accused her of picking the Russian oligarch for his ties to Putin — which he claimed she believed would have tarnished Miraval’s reputation. Shefler has denied being a Russian oligarch and claimed to oppose Putin.

Pitt’s lawyer demanded the sale to Shefler be voided. He claimed the oligarch and his team had attempted a hostile takeover of Miraval. In response, Nouvel, the company Shefler purchased from Jolie that held her stake in Miraval, sued Pitt for $250 million. The suit accused the actor of misusing Miraval’s assets for vanity projects.

As we first reported, recently, Shefler asked the court to stop Pitt from demanding more documents from him. Shefler argued he has no ties to California where the lawsuit was filed — and therefore, should be dismissed. Pitt demanded Shefler turn over certain documents regarding jurisdiction — specifically, documents he believed would help prove California was the proper court. Shefler said he already turned over hundreds of documents. He said he only had brief contact with Jolie before and after the sale. The oligarch said he sent Jolie 5 texts — two expressing his support for the deal before it closed and three messages after it was closed.

The billionaire said he did not send the messages personally but rather he used third parties to communicate with Jolie. Now, Pitt’s legal team has fired back at Shefler. In a recent filing, the actor’s team accused the oligarch and his team of concealing critical evidence.

The actor said documents produced showed the agreement which Jolie purported to sell her company Nouvel to Shefler’s company is “governed by California law and designates California as the exclusive forum for disputes arising under it.” Further, he said Shefler’s company expressly conditioned the deal on Jolie obtaining relief from the California Superior Court — “specifically, the lifting of certain divorce-related orders constraining Jolie—because the Transaction could not move forward without it.”

Further, he said Jolie and Shelfer’s company agreed to not communicate with Pitt (a California) concerning any aspect of their negotiations, “in contravention of his contractual rights.” Pitt said Shefler has tried to avoid questions by minimizing his role in the transaction and “attempting to hide behind his agents.”

“But documents produced by others reveal Shefler’s fingerprints all over the Transaction and indicate that he was a critical participant in its negotiation—both directly and from behind the scenes,” the motion read. Pitt then submitted an email Shefler sent to Jolie through a third party. The message was dated March 25, 2022.

“Dear Angelina, With this letter I would like to thank you for the deal we have done. I am happy with the deal despite the current disagreements with Mr. Pitt in regards to his attempts to sabotage and avoid signing shareholders’ agreements. I am, however, hopeful that we will eventually become trustworthy partners and will be enjoying mutual business.” He added, “Should you at any point of time require any assistance from me, please do reach out at [redacted phone number].”

The oligarch added that his invitation to his estate and Scotland “remains open for you and your children at any time.” Pitt said the email proves he was deeply involved. The actor has demanded the court step in and force Shelfer to turn over additional records — in hopes he can keep the case in California. A judge has yet to rule.