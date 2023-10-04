'Victim of System Failure': Angelina Jolie Slams 'Corrupt' and 'Biased' Judge in Custody Battle With Ex Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie is using her experience with an alleged "corrupt" judge in the custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt to change the law, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Los Angeles Judge John W. Ouderkirk was kicked off the case after he failed to disclose his close ties to Pitt's lawyers. That, in turn, gave Jolie the green light to fight against the joint custody ruling of their children.
Jolie wrote a two-page letter asking California Governor Gavin Newsom to support “Piqui’s Law,” a bill requiring domestic violence training for judges, mediators, and other professionals of the court on the effects of child abuse and trauma. The letter obtained by The Post was dated September 29.
Ouderkirk, a private judge, refused to allow the A-listers' six kids to testify about the domestic violence they allegedly witnessed from their drunken father on the doomsday flight that sparked an FBI investigation.
An insider shared that the actress wants the proposed law passed following the alleged incident with Pitt.
“This is personal to her, and for good reason,” a source close to Jolie told The Post. “Look at what she faced from a biased judge who was removed by the appellate court for his corrupt and secretive financial dealings with Brad Pitt’s team that violated judicial ethics in her family’s case, and who refused to review evidence of domestic abuse.
“It’s no surprise she has taken on this specific issue. Their whole family is a victim of system failure. She has been fighting privately for her family and publicly for other families for years.”
Sources connected to Pitt fought against the allegations by accusing the actress of using “her usual tactics” to “misrepresent the truth."
The couple's infamous 2016 fight set the stage for the five-year custody battle that eventually unfolded.
Jolie was identified as the "Jane Doe" who filed a lawsuit against the FBI, in which she questioned why the investigation into her ex over assault allegations was closed.
The explosive documents were made public, revealing the shocking allegations against Pitt.
Jolie's countersuit alleged he “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her" before allegedly turning on the children who rushed to their mother's rescue. “At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children."
"To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the filing continued. “The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”
It's important to note that the FBI closed the case against Pitt after investigating the claims. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services also investigated Pitt for child abuse, and nothing came out of it.
Jolie and Pitt continue to fight over their $164 million French winery.