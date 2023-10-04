Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
Angelina Jolie

'Victim of System Failure': Angelina Jolie Slams 'Corrupt' and 'Biased' Judge in Custody Battle With Ex Brad Pitt

angelina jolie slams custody judge brad pitt new law
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie is trying to change the law.

By:

Oct. 4 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Angelina Jolie is using her experience with an alleged "corrupt" judge in the custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt to change the law, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Los Angeles Judge John W. Ouderkirk was kicked off the case after he failed to disclose his close ties to Pitt's lawyers. That, in turn, gave Jolie the green light to fight against the joint custody ruling of their children.

jolie
Source: MEGA

The actress claimed she and her children suffered abuse at the hands of Pitt.

Jolie wrote a two-page letter asking California Governor Gavin Newsom to support “Piqui’s Law,” a bill requiring domestic violence training for judges, mediators, and other professionals of the court on the effects of child abuse and trauma. The letter obtained by The Post was dated September 29.

Ouderkirk, a private judge, refused to allow the A-listers' six kids to testify about the domestic violence they allegedly witnessed from their drunken father on the doomsday flight that sparked an FBI investigation.

An insider shared that the actress wants the proposed law passed following the alleged incident with Pitt.

“This is personal to her, and for good reason,” a source close to Jolie told The Post. “Look at what she faced from a biased judge who was removed by the appellate court for his corrupt and secretive financial dealings with Brad Pitt’s team that violated judicial ethics in her family’s case, and who refused to review evidence of domestic abuse.

“It’s no surprise she has taken on this specific issue. Their whole family is a victim of system failure. She has been fighting privately for her family and publicly for other families for years.”

angelina jolie tense shopping photos brad pitt winery
Source: MEGA

She's urging Gavin Newsom to pass a bill requiring domestic violence training court professionals on the effects of child abuse and trauma.

Sources connected to Pitt fought against the allegations by accusing the actress of using “her usual tactics” to “misrepresent the truth."

The couple's infamous 2016 fight set the stage for the five-year custody battle that eventually unfolded.

MORE ON:
Angelina Jolie

Jolie was identified as the "Jane Doe" who filed a lawsuit against the FBI, in which she questioned why the investigation into her ex over assault allegations was closed.

The explosive documents were made public, revealing the shocking allegations against Pitt.

angelina jolie kids drop custody divorce brad pitt
Source: MEGA

No charges were ever brought against Pitt.

Jolie's countersuit alleged he “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her" before allegedly turning on the children who rushed to their mother's rescue. “At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children."

"To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the filing continued. “The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”

brad pitt angelina
Source: MEGA

The two are still fighting over their French winery.

It's important to note that the FBI closed the case against Pitt after investigating the claims. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services also investigated Pitt for child abuse, and nothing came out of it.

Jolie and Pitt continue to fight over their $164 million French winery.

