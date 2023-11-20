Biden Mistakes Britney Spears for Taylor Swift in Fumbled Joke at Turkey Pardoning Ceremony
President Joe Biden was making playful quips during the White House's annual turkey pardoning ceremony on Monday when he mistakenly referred to singer Britney Spears instead of Taylor Swift during a speech, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The light-hearted event took place on the South Lawn, where 42.5-pound Liberty and 42.1 Bell were both spared from this year's Thanksgiving feasts.
The annual holiday tradition fell on Biden's 81st birthday, on which he set a record as the oldest sitting U.S. president.
"Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles," Biden said before getting his pop stars mixed up. "You could say it's even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or Britney's tour. She's down, it's kind of warm in Brazil right now."
Swift is the performer who took the stage in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend. Spears is not currently on tour.
This was one of many of Biden's recent gaffes, having stumbled over his words before seemingly reading his teleprompter instructions in an address to the nation just weeks ago in October.
He previously made a similar blunder before signing an executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
This month, he also made headlines for not saying the name of a company during the APEC summit, opting to skip it entirely during a speech. "Here in this world renowned hub of innovation, leading tech companies like Anthropic and – I'm going to mispronounce. I'm not going to even try," Biden said with a laugh.
"It's better not to try and not mispronounce than try and mispronounce," he went on. "Point is small and medium sized business startups are getting an accent as well."
Biden seems to be brushing off any remarks about his age amid concerns about his mental fitness leading into the 2024 presidential race, quipping, "As much of you know, it's difficult turning 60."
"This is the 76th anniversary of this event. I want you to know I wasn't there, and I was too young to make it up," he continued.