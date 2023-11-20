President Biden's Team Ramps Up 'Bubble Wrap' Strategy to Prevent Stumbles
Joe Biden turned 81 today and officially became the oldest sitting U.S. president, RadarOnline.com can report as insiders claim his team is more prepared than ever to prevent any missteps while he strives for reelection.
The commander-in-chief will mark the special occasion with a handful of holiday events, kicking off his big day by pardoning two turkeys, Liberty and Bell, on the South Lawn of the White House Monday morning.
First Lady Jill is also set to accept the official White House Christmas tree at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue alongside military families. Looking ahead, the Bidens are planning to travel to Massachusetts for the remainder of the week on Tuesday.
According to a New York Times report, sources close to Biden including current and former administration officials, said staff members should stop treating him like an elderly man and let him interact with the public and media more often.
Some said the president needed to get out on the campaign trail more to show he is ready for the job in 2024 and boast about his age and ability to handle a hectic schedule that would fatigue much younger presidents.
On the other hand, some insiders said the opposite and suggested that his staffers give Biden more time to rest with fewer international trips.
They also proposed ramping up what some called the "Bubble Wrap" strategy to make sure he does not trip and fall, according to the report.
Another source told Politico that Biden's team is attempting to have him walk shorter distances in public and are asking the president to wear more comfortable shoes.
"He doesn't look and speak the part," said longtime political analyst John B. Judis. "I think a lot of voters, and young people in particular, who are not at all put off by his political positions or accomplishments, are put off by his utter failure as a regal persona."
"And I don't know how that can be fixed. Not by bicycling. Biden's best hope in that regard is the voters' perception of Trump as a bad or even evil father who wants to wreck the family."
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and others in President Biden's inner circle have continued to defend his physical stamina and ability to lead the country amid his campaign efforts.
During an interview on CNN, Jean-Pierre scoffed when host Don Lemon asked whether the commander-in-chief could handle another grueling presidential campaign.
"Oh, my gosh, he’s the president of the United States," Jean-Pierre said. "I can't even keep up with him.”
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned earlier this year that Jill had been stepping up for her husband's administration and taking on additional "key duties" while supporting Joe behind-the-scenes and in the public eye.
"Jill's always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency, helping to vet White House staggers before they're hired and lending advice and counsel when it's needed," said one well-placed political source. "To her credit, she hasn't shied away from the moment and has really stepped up."