President Biden's Team Ramps Up 'Bubble Wrap' Strategy to Prevent Stumbles

Some said the president needed to get out on the campaign trail more to show he is ready for the job in 2024 and boast about his age and ability to handle a hectic schedule that would fatigue much younger presidents.

On the other hand, some insiders said the opposite and suggested that his staffers give Biden more time to rest with fewer international trips.

They also proposed ramping up what some called the "Bubble Wrap" strategy to make sure he does not trip and fall, according to the report.

Another source told Politico that Biden's team is attempting to have him walk shorter distances in public and are asking the president to wear more comfortable shoes.