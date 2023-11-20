Joe Biden Has a '50-50 Shot' of Winning 2024 Presidential Election, David Axelrod Claims: 'He Thinks He Can Cheat Nature'
President Joe Biden might only have a “50-50 shot” of beating Donald Trump in next year’s race for the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after several critics and political analysts called on Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, ex-Obama advisor David Axelrod spoke out once again to discuss the 81-year-old president’s 2024 election prospects.
According to Axelrod, the current commander-in-chief has a “50-50 shot” of winning his 2024 reelection campaign.
Axelrod also noted that Biden’s chances may be “a little worse” than 50-50.
“I think he has a 50-50 shot here, but no better than that, maybe a little worse,” the former Obama advisor told New York Times journalist Maureen Dowd over the weekend.
“He thinks he can cheat nature here and it’s really risky,” Axelrod continued. “They’ve got a real problem if they’re counting on Trump to win it for them. I remember Hillary [Clinton] doing that, too.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Axelrod has remained one of the most outspoken political analysts to call on President Biden to step aside as the Democratic nominee to take on ex-President Trump next year.
Axelrod called on the 81-year-old president to drop out of the race earlier this month after a poll found that Trump was leading Biden by four to ten points in key battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
“[Biden] is justly proud of his accomplishments,” Axelrod said on November 5. “Trump is a dangerous, unhinged demagogue whose brazen disdain for the rules, norms, laws and institutions or democracy should be disqualifying. But the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore.”
“Only [Biden] can make this decision,” the former Obama aide added. “If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s.”
In response to Axelrod’s analysis, Biden allegedly called the ex-Obama aide a “p----.”
Axelrod discussed Biden’s alleged “p----” remark during his sit-down with Dowd over the weekend.
He suggested that the president and his 2024 reelection team should instead aim their focus on the most recent polls showing Biden trailing Trump in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
“I don’t care about them thinking I’m a p---- — that’s fine,” he told the Times journalist. “I hope they don’t think the polls are wrong, because they’re not.”
Axelrod emphasized that most voters are concerned with President Biden’s age going into next year’s election and how the leader’s age is “one thing you can’t reverse.”
“The one number in the polling that was concerning, and in the CNN poll that followed after the New York Times poll, had to do with age,” Axelrod noted earlier this month. “And that’s one thing you can’t reverse.”
“No matter how effective Joe Biden is behind the scenes, in front of the camera, what he’s projecting is causing people concerns.”