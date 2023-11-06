Biden Will Consider Dropping Out of 2024 Race After New Poll Shows Him Trailing Trump in 5 Battleground States, David Axelrod Predicts
President Joe Biden may start to consider dropping out of next year’s presidential race following a brutal new poll released over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising development comes after the New York Times and Siena College released a poll on Sunday that found Biden trailing Donald Trump by four to ten points in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
Although the current commander-in-chief still leads Trump by two points in Wisconsin, former Obama advisor David Axelrod suggested that Biden should exit the race for the 2024 White House because “the stakes of miscalculation are too dramatic to ignore.”
“It’s very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden’s team says his resolve to run is firm,” Axelrod wrote on X after the poll was published on Sunday.
“He’s defied CW before but this will send tremors of doubt thru the party – not ‘bed-wetting,’ but legitimate concern,” Axelrod added.
The former Obama advisor also noted that Trump is “dangerous” and that the ex-president’s chances of winning next year’s election are higher if he retains his lead in the five crucial battleground states.
“[Biden] is justly proud of his accomplishments,” Axelrod explained. “Trump is a dangerous, unhinged demagogue whose brazen disdain for the rules, norms, laws and institutions or democracy should be disqualifying. But the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore.”
“Only [Biden] can make this decision,” Axelrod concluded. “If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Times and Siena College poll published on Sunday found Biden trailing Trump by four points in Pennsylvania, five points in Arizona and Michigan, six points in Georgia, and a whopping ten points in Nevada.
President Biden still retained a small two-point lead over Trump in Wisconsin, but the poll found that many voters are not satisfied with the 80-year-old leader’s immigration, national security, and economic policies.
Axelrod previously commented on Biden’s poor numbers after a poll published in September found that 77% of the public believes the current president is “too old” to “be effective” for a second four-year term.
"These numbers are not good, but they're consistent with most of the other polling that we've seen,” the former Obama advisor said earlier this year. “The country is in a sour mood.”
“He's not getting credit for what I think is a fairly substantial list of achievements,” Axelrod added at the time. “And there is real concern about his age."
Others have called on President Biden to drop out of next year’s White House race to avoid handing the election to ex-President Trump.
“I don’t think Biden and Vice President Harris should run for reelection,” Washington Post writer David Ignatius said in September.
“If he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement, which was stopping Trump.”