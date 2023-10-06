'Big Warning Signs': More Voters Trust Donald Trump Over Joe Biden on Key Issues, New Poll Shows
A new poll released this week found that more voters trust Donald Trump over Joe Biden on a number of key issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as next year’s presidential election inches closer, a new Marquette University Law School poll found that more voters trust Trump over Biden.
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough sounded the alarm about the concerning new poll during the Friday morning episode of Morning Joe, and he questioned how voters can “still go along” with Trump over President Biden.
“There’s been one poll after another poll after another poll this week that has shown that the Republicans are just absolutely bashing Democrats when it comes to issues,” Scarborough exclaimed.
“In fact, Gallup had a poll a few days ago where they reported the largest gap between Republicans and Democrats since they started taking these polls,” the Morning Joe host continued. “And despite the fact Republicans have a massive lead, we always go late.”
“How can people still go along and Republicans to go along with Donald Trump?” he questioned.
Scarborough’s first guest, journalist Jonathan Lemire, pointed out that there are “25 to nearly 30-point margins” between Democrat and Republican voters on key issues like the economy and creating jobs.
“But look at this. Republicans or Democrats on issues like inflation, the economy, immigration – these are 25, nearly 30-point margins creating jobs,” Lemire noted. “Huge, huge numbers.”
“Now, the other way, Democrats, as you might expect, are more trusted on climate change, abortion policy, health care, Medicare, and the like,” Lemire continued. “But elections so often, Joe, as you well know, are decided on the economy.”
“And these are big warning signs here,” Scarborough’s guest warned. “And certainly, there have been some other surveys and swing state voters, particularly among suburban voters who dislike Trump immensely but still really disapprove of how this White House has handled the economy.”
Scarborough’s second Morning Joe guest, journalist Willie Geist, then criticized the White House’s “Bidenomics” narrative and indicated that many voters are underwhelmed by Biden’s economic plan.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Scarborough’s warnings about Trump’s popularity over Biden this week came just days after the Morning Joe host mocked the ex-president for attacking a judge.
Scarborough’s remarks came after Trump attacked Judge Arthur Engoron – the New York judge who found the ex-president liable for fraud and is currently overseeing Trump’s civil case regarding the matter.
"I wasn’t in that part of my law school class on judge trials where the professor told you if it’s a judge trial and the judge is determining your future, that it’s best for you to insult him and call him a loser and attack him," Scarborough quipped earlier this week. "It makes no sense."
"Any other defendant in America in this position really that’s already been found guilty of fraud…You would actually have somebody get on the stand and apologize," he continued. "But instead, you have Donald Trump, who’s been caught.”
"He’s doing the exact opposite of what he should be doing."