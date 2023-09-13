'This is That Moment': Washington Post Reporter David Ignatius Calls on President Joe Biden to End 2024 Re-election Bid
A Washington Post reporter recently called for President Joe Biden to end his 2024 re-election campaign and exit the race, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come as the 80-year-old president already faces calls to drop out of next year’s election due to concerns about his age and mental acuity, Washington Post writer David Ignatius penned an open column on Wednesday morning telling Biden not to run for re-election.
The column, titled President Biden should not run again in 2024, suggested that Biden would lose against former President Donald Trump should that be next year’s presidential election matchup.
Ignatius also cited a recent poll that found that 77% of the public believes the current president is “too old” to “be effective” for a second four-year term.
“But I don’t think Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris should run for reelection,” the Post columnist wrote. “It’s painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished.”
“But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement,” Ignatius continued, “which was stopping Trump.”
“Biden would carry two big liabilities into a 2024 campaign,” the Post writer added before citing the latest polls. “He would be 82 when he began a second term.”
“According to a recent Associated Press-NORC poll, 77 percent of the public, including 69 percent of Democrats, think he’s too old to be effective for four more years,” Ignatius explained.
“Biden’s age isn’t just a Fox News trope; it’s been the subject of dinner-table conversations across America this summer.”
Meanwhile, Ignatius also called on Vice President Harris to drop out of next year’s election as Biden’s running mate because she is “less popular than Biden.”
“Harris has many laudable qualities, but the simple fact is that she has failed to gain traction in the country or even within her own party,” he asserted.
Also surprising was Ignatius’ decision to quote the president’s political testament and inaugural address from when Biden was sworn in as the 46th commander-in-chief in January 2021.
“When our days are through, our children and our children’s children will say of us: They gave their best, they did their duty, they healed a broken land,” Biden said at the time.
According to Ignatius, “this is that moment.”
“Mr. President, maybe this is that moment when duty has been served,” Ignatius wrote in his Wednesday morning opinion column.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Post’s column this week came as President Biden’s poll numbers continue to suffer a significant drop ahead of next year’s election.
Former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod admitted that Biden’s current poll numbers are “not good,” and Axelrod further acknowledged that there is a “real concern” regarding the 80-year-old president’s age.
"These numbers are not good, but they're consistent with most of the other polling that we've seen,” Axelrod told CNN regarding a poll released on September 7. “The country is in a sour mood.”
“He's not getting credit for what I think is a fairly substantial list of achievements,” he added. “And there is real concern about his age."