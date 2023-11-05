President Joe Biden's Polls Numbers Begin to Seriously Dip, Donald Trump Leads in 5 Out of 6 Crucial Swing States

The Times poll highlights several key findings. African-American voters are expressing an unusually high 22 percent support for Trump, significantly impacting Biden's overall constituency. The current president is reportedly hemorrhaging support from younger voters, Hispanics, and urban voters.

The poll reflects a sentiment among 67 percent of registered voters that the country is moving in the wrong direction, further emphasizing Biden's troubles.

In the critical swing states, Trump maintains a lead over Biden. The poll shows Trump ahead in Georgia with a margin of 49 to 43, in Arizona with 49 to 44, in Michigan with 48 to 43, and in Pennsylvania with 48 to 44. In Nevada, Trump holds a stunning double-digit lead of 52 to 41. While Biden currently has a slight lead in Wisconsin with 47 percent to Trump's 45, it demonstrates the precarious nature of his advantage.