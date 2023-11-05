President Joe Biden's Polls Numbers Begin to Seriously Dip, Donald Trump Leads in 5 Out of 6 Crucial Swing States
A shocking new poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College indicates that President Joe Biden is facing a significant decline in support, as former President Donald Trump leads in almost all of the key battleground states, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The poll reveals voters' dissatisfaction with Biden's immigration, national security and economic policies, leading to a fracture in his support base.
The Times poll highlights several key findings. African-American voters are expressing an unusually high 22 percent support for Trump, significantly impacting Biden's overall constituency. The current president is reportedly hemorrhaging support from younger voters, Hispanics, and urban voters.
The poll reflects a sentiment among 67 percent of registered voters that the country is moving in the wrong direction, further emphasizing Biden's troubles.
In the critical swing states, Trump maintains a lead over Biden. The poll shows Trump ahead in Georgia with a margin of 49 to 43, in Arizona with 49 to 44, in Michigan with 48 to 43, and in Pennsylvania with 48 to 44. In Nevada, Trump holds a stunning double-digit lead of 52 to 41. While Biden currently has a slight lead in Wisconsin with 47 percent to Trump's 45, it demonstrates the precarious nature of his advantage.
The survey results are concerning for Biden, who still has a year to turn the situation around. Despite economic indicators suggesting positive growth, voter sentiment remains disapproving.
Trump's polarizing image and Biden's well-funded campaign will likely attempt to address his demographic weak spots. Nonetheless, the poll underlines how Biden enters the next year at a deficit, even with Trump facing 91 criminal charges and a trial in 2024.
If the poll's results hold true in the next November election, Trump would have a clear path to securing over 300 Electoral College votes — well above the 270 needed to claim the White House.
According to Mediaite, the poll reflects public concerns about Biden's age and mental acuity, reinforcing doubts about his ability to govern effectively. It also sheds light on how voters perceive Biden's policies as detrimental to their income, while Trump's policies were viewed as positive.
These findings align with recent polls illustrating Biden's struggles in states crucial to his 2020 election victory.
According to Real Clear Politics, a site that averages out recent polls from multiple sources, Trump and Biden are still at a theoretical tie within the margin of error.
The RCP average has the former president up less than 1 point above Biden, with some polls such as Quinnipiac and Yahoo having the same lead swinging in the other direction.