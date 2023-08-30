Donald Trump Declares Victory in Georgia Primary Days After Arrest: 'We Will Win in 2024!'
Donald Trump has already declared victory in Georgia — nine months before the state's Republican presidential primary is set to take place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Just a day after having a full-blown meltdown about a poll that showed a dramatic drop in support, the ex-president claimed a "big win" in Georgia, where he recently posed for a mugshot in connection to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Trump shared the results from a recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll, which showed him well ahead of his GOP rivals. Coming in at 57%, compared to Ron DeSantis at a far-fetched 15% and an even lower Mike Pence at a distant 4%, the former commander-in-chief couldn't wait to rub the results in the Florida Governor and his ex-vice president's faces.
"Wow! A big win in Georgia for President Trump!" the 77-year-old embattled Apprentice host wrote on his Social Truth platform on Wednesday.
He then seemingly addressed his and his 19 co-conspirators' arrests last week.
"Georgia, which is absolutely a Republican state – I have no doubt about it, bad things happened – is showing up big. They demand accountability and they demand it now. So sad what has happened to one of the greatest places on Earth. But we will win in 2024," Trump charged.
Trump seemed confident about his future, specifically, in the Peach State.
"Georgia will lead the way. I believe Georgia’s gonna lead the way and we will make America great again," he stated. "We have to take back our country – 2024, the most important election maybe that this country has ever had because our country’s going bad. We’re a failing nation. Georgia is going to lead the way. You watch. Thank you very much."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump claimed Georgia and other states rigged the election against him. He was accused of bullying officials into helping him overturn the results.
Trump called Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, and instructed him to "find" nearly 12k votes so he could turn the Southern state red.
The ex-president has been indicted four times in different states. Charges are related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election, a hush-money case with porn star Stormy Daniels, a classified documents probe, and falsifying business records.
Trump has maintained his innocence, claiming no wrongdoing.