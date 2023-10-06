President Joe Biden Bizarrely Bumbles About Dogs to Explain Bad Press Coverage of Economy
In a White House press conference, President Joe Biden used a unique analogy to address the negative news coverage of the economy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
He compared it to a dog being pushed into a lake, emphasizing that negative news attracts more attention and has more "legs."
"You get more legs when you report something that's negative ... You turn on the television and there's not a whole lot about boy saves dog as he swims in the lake, you know, they say, you know, somebody pushed the dog in the lake," Biden said.
Biden told reporters he didn't believe they were picking on him. "It's just the nature of things," he said. "I get it."
"There's reasons for people to be concerned what's going on in Russia, reasons to be concerned about what's going on in other parts of the world," he said.
"I think that the American people are smart as hell and know what their interests are," he continued. "I think they know they're better off financially than they were before. It's a fact. And all that data, all that polling stuff ... anyway."
According to the Daily Mail, the president's remarks came in response to a reporter's question about why most people still have a negative view of the economy despite the positive job growth numbers.
During his speech on the September jobs report, where 336,000 jobs were added to the economy, surpassing economists' expectations, President Biden recognized that there were valid reasons for Americans to be worried about the state of the economy.
He acknowledged that even though the numbers indicate growth, it does not necessarily reflect people's lived experiences or their overall perception of the economy.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the president's dog analogy coincided with the revelation that the White House's first dog, Commander, was removed from the White House grounds due to a series of biting incidents.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to disclose the dog's current whereabouts.
Recent polls reveal that President Biden and the Democrats are facing a disadvantage when it comes to the economy.
A Gallup survey released on Tuesday, October 5, showed that a majority of Americans, 53 percent, believe that Republicans would do a better job of keeping the country prosperous, while only 39 percent expressed confidence in the Democrats.
Additionally, the same poll indicated that nearly three-quarters of Americans feel pessimistic about the direction of the economy, marking the largest lead for Republicans on this issue since 1991.
Although Republicans had a similar advantage in 1991, the 1992 presidential election resulted in a different outcome. Due to Americans' dissatisfaction with Republican President George H.W. Bush's handling of the economy, they elected Democratic President Bill Clinton instead.