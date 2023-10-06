President Joe Biden Bizarrely Bumbles About Dogs to Explain Bad Press Coverage of Economy

"You get more legs when you report something that's negative ... You turn on the television and there's not a whole lot about boy saves dog as he swims in the lake, you know, they say, you know, somebody pushed the dog in the lake," Biden said.

Biden told reporters he didn't believe they were picking on him. "It's just the nature of things," he said. "I get it."

"There's reasons for people to be concerned what's going on in Russia, reasons to be concerned about what's going on in other parts of the world," he said.

"I think that the American people are smart as hell and know what their interests are," he continued. "I think they know they're better off financially than they were before. It's a fact. And all that data, all that polling stuff ... anyway."