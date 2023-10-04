Back in the Dog House: Joe Biden's Pup Commander Caught Biting Groundskeeper, Tourist Snaps Photos
A tourist believed they captured Jill and Joe Biden's German shepherd, Commander, biting a White House groundskeeper, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Commander, two, has been involved in 11 known biting incidents since he was adopted by the First Family in December 2021.
In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, a tourist claimed they captured Commander biting an individual while visiting the White House — and it wasn't a Secret Service member as was the case for the previous incidents.
"I was really just wanting to take pictures of the dog, it's the next best thing to seeing the president after all," the tourist told the outlet of the September 13 encounter. "Commander was bouncing around. He seemed very lively, high spirited and playful. He's a good-looking dog."
It wasn't until the visitor reviewed their photos that they came to believe they captured the First Dog's "bite" in action.
The tourist spotted Commander while the dog was playing with longtime groundskeeper Dale Haney, who began a tradition of walking presidents' pets when Richard Nixon was in office, though taking care of Commander was not part of his official duties.
In one photo, the pup was standing on his hind legs with his body pushed up against Haney in a playful manner. The German Shepherd's open mouth appeared to be nipping the 71-year-old's arm.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"I only realized he had actually bitten the groundskeeper who was out there with him later when I saw the picture with his teeth quite clearly round the man's wrist and arm," the tourist said of the image.
The White House previously claimed after a string of biting incidents that Commander, who was described as "always so friendly," was simply reacting to Secret Service agents' "unfriendly expressions."
Animal rights organization PETA also came to Commander's defense, telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that he was acting like any dog that wanted to "protect his family."
"Commander may live in the White House, but he’s just like any other dog who wants to protect his family and feels stress when approached by a flurry of unfamiliar faces," PETA told RadarOnline.com.
The organization also offered advice for the Bidens to help curb Commander's unbecoming habits.
"Implementing a program that emphasizes the four “P’s” of training—praise, practice, prevention, and patience—is PETA’s recommendation, and we’re calling on all families with dogs to use positive reinforcement to help animals adjust to new circumstance."
Despite the White House and PETA's defense of Commander, the German Shepherd's aggressive play did not sit well with the candid photographer.
"Perhaps it was meant as a playful nip but that's a big dog to be behaving like that. To me that's a bite," the tourist said.
Hale did not appear to be injured or upset by Commander in the photos and was seen in several more images playing and walking the young dog.