Back in the Dog House: Joe Biden's Pup Commander Caught Biting Groundskeeper, Tourist Snaps Photos

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, a tourist claimed they captured Commander biting an individual while visiting the White House — and it wasn't a Secret Service member as was the case for the previous incidents.

"I was really just wanting to take pictures of the dog, it's the next best thing to seeing the president after all," the tourist told the outlet of the September 13 encounter. "Commander was bouncing around. He seemed very lively, high spirited and playful. He's a good-looking dog."

It wasn't until the visitor reviewed their photos that they came to believe they captured the First Dog's "bite" in action.