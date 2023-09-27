Home > Photos > Joe Biden 11 Times Joe Biden's German Shepherd Commander Attacked White House Staff Members Source: MEGA The Bidens received Commander as a puppy in December 2021 after their previous German shepherd, Champ, died earlier that year. By: Angilene Gacute Sep. 27 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

October 2, 2022

Source: MEGA The Bidens' other German shepherd, Major was sent to Delaware after separate biting incidents.

A member of the Presidential Protective Division's U.S. Secret Service sent an email on the evening of October 2, 2022, confirming that an unnamed staff member took Commander outside as part of his usual dog walk. President Joe Biden's German shepherd allegedly inflicted a "friendly soft bite" on the unidentified service agent that did not leave a mark or broken skin.

October 5, 2022

Source: MEGA Commander was born on September 1, 2021.

A captain of the U.S. Secret Service sent a copy of a camera recording that captured another incident involving the family pet. According to the email, Commander jumped on an unnamed ERT Officer-tech and bit the "arm/wrist area." The staff did not suffer any injuries. "As far as I know yes," the captain responded when asked if the tech was doing okay after the incident. "After looking at the video and how it was explained it was not a legit bite. The dog put his mouth on [tech] and then released. No skin was broken. Looks like the dog was being playful but playful can go wrong quickly."

October 26, 2022

Source: MEGA James and Sara Biden gave Commander to Joe Biden as a birthday gift.

An email dated October 26, 2022, revealed Commander's "extremely aggressive behavior" toward another unnamed staffer. "Today; while posted, he came charging at me," the communication read. "The First Lady (Jill Biden) couldn't regain control of commander and he continued to circle me."

November 3, 2022

Source: MEGA The German shepherd came to the White House for the first time on December 20, 2021.

The Presidential Protective Division received another report concerning Commander after the family pet bit a UD officer twice: in the upper right arm and thigh. The White House medical team treated the officer before the worker was transported to a hospital for further treatment. Even after the discharge, the officer complained that his leg and arm still hurt. After the incident, a captain of the U.S. Secret Service said Commander's vaccines were all up-to-date.

November 10, 2022

Source: MEGA He was nearly four months old when the Bidens welcomed him to the White House.

In a letter addressed to the Chief of the Uniformed Division, a staff provided notice of the incident involving Commander. On November 10, 2022, at 2:30 AM, the undersigned officer said he started his duty in the Southeast region of the White House Complex. At 6:50 AM, they walked across the South roadway en route to his next post. The officer reportedly saw the First Lady and Commander at the Kennedy Garden and the family pet sprinted toward the staff and bit their left thigh before running back to the patch. The White House Medical Unit examined the injury; bruising, tenderness, and pain persisted in the bite area even after the treatment.

November 14, 2022

Source: MEGA He made his appearance in the show, 'Puppy Bowl XVIII.'

On November 14, a USSS Uniformed Division staff had an encounter with Commander and used a black chair they were sitting on to prevent the family pet from biting them. "The White House Usher [censored] stepped out of her office and climbed the staircase to him with a leash in her hand that he was not attached to," the email from the victim read. "She escorted him to the residence level with no leash attached to him." The staff did not sustain an injury but was "a bit shaken" by the incident, according to a captain.

December 11, 2022

Source: MEGA Joe Biden's oldest dog, Champ, died at the age of 13.

A special agent was working at approximately 10:30 PM when Commander bit them while they were moving through the Kennedy Garden to the South Grounds roadway. The staff sustained bit and bruise on the left forearm and 1 1/2 centimeters cut and bite to the right hand of the thumb. They received treatment from the White House medical and returned to work afterward.

December 16, 2022

Source: MEGA The Bidens have yet to share an update regarding the training and leashing protocols after it first announced the plans in July.

A staff who began working at 6:30 AM had an encounter with Commander at 1:40 PM while they were traveling from one post to another. According to the Injury and Illness Incident Report, the worker was walking across the complex when the dog bit their left arm. They sustained superficial laceration, soreness, and bruising after the incident, per the official document.

December 23, 2022

Source: MEGA The Bidens adopted Major from a shelter in 2018.

Only a day after the officials and officers conducted a Roll Call on December 22 regarding the issues, Commander had another incident with an officer while the First Family was coming back from the tennis pavilion. The staff opened the closed door to allow the family to enter the room, but the family dog bit them on their left forearm, which was witnessed by one of the service agents. The victim was, fortunately, wearing multiple layers of clothing at that time.

January 2, 2023

Source: MEGA Major also became the first rescue dog at the White House.

A technical security investigator from the Technical Security Division's Intrusion Detection Branch reported an incident at the Wilmington Lakehouse in Delaware. At around 11:00 AM, Commander made his way through the cracked front glass door of the residence and latched onto the lower right side of the investigator's back. One staff told the dog to get down while helping pull him off. The incident did not last more than 10 seconds, but they sustained a 1x1 scratched bruised spot.

September 25, 2023

Source: MEGA The family also has a cat named Willow.

Commander's biting spree continued on Monday, September 25, as a uniformed Secret Service officer became his latest victim at the White House. According to officials on Tuesday, September 26, Commander "came in contact" with the agent and bit them. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the event in a statement to CBS News, adding that the officer was treated by medical personnel at the White House. After the recent incident, First Lady spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander said the First Family is working on how to help Commander handle his unpredictable nature while in the White House.