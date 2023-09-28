PETA Defends Joe Biden's Biting Dog Commander After 11th Incident: He 'Wants to Protect His Family'
President Joe Biden's two-year-old pooch Commander might be part of the First Family, but he's just like any dog that wants to keep his family safe. RadarOnline.com spoke to PETA after the recent news that Biden's beloved German Shepherd had another run-in with another Secret Service member, marking the 11th known biting incident since moving into the White House.
PETA defended the pup despite his history, telling RadarOnline.com, "Commander may live in the White House, but he’s just like any other dog who wants to protect his family and feels stress when approached by a flurry of unfamiliar faces."
The animal rights organization also had a solution for the president and First Lady Jill Biden on how to proceed with their dog.
"Implementing a program that emphasizes the four “P’s” of training—praise, practice, prevention, and patience—is PETA’s recommendation, and we’re calling on all families with dogs to use positive reinforcement to help animals adjust to new circumstances," the nonprofit said in the exclusive statement obtained by this outlet.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Biden's rescue pup made "contact" with the embattled Commander on Monday night. He was treated for his injury and was okay after seeking medical attention.
"Yesterday around 8 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten," USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told CNN. "The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex."
This was far from Commander's first biting incident. It was revealed in July that the German Sheperd allegedly went on a four-month spree targeting several agents and leaving many with wounds, including sending one service member to the hospital in November 2022.
The White House later addressed the concerns about Biden's beloved pet's "aggressive" behavior.
“The White House complex is a unique and often stressful environment for family pets, and the First Family is working through ways to make this situation better for everyone,” first lady spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement over the summer. “They have been partnering with the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff on additional leashing protocols and training, as well as establishing designated areas for Commander to run and exercise.”
“According to the Secret Service, each incident referenced was treated similarly to comparable workplace injuries, with relevant notifications and reporting procedures followed,” Alexander added. “The President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe.”