Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Joe Biden
Exclusive

PETA Defends Joe Biden's Biting Dog Commander After 11th Incident: He 'Wants to Protect His Family'

peta defends joe biden biting dog pp
Source: MEGA; PETA

Commander bit another secret service member.

By:

Sep. 28 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

President Joe Biden's two-year-old pooch Commander might be part of the First Family, but he's just like any dog that wants to keep his family safe. RadarOnline.com spoke to PETA after the recent news that Biden's beloved German Shepherd had another run-in with another Secret Service member, marking the 11th known biting incident since moving into the White House.

Article continues below advertisement
peta defends joe biden biting dog
Source: MEGA

There's been 11 biting instances that are known.

PETA defended the pup despite his history, telling RadarOnline.com, "Commander may live in the White House, but he’s just like any other dog who wants to protect his family and feels stress when approached by a flurry of unfamiliar faces."

The animal rights organization also had a solution for the president and First Lady Jill Biden on how to proceed with their dog.

Article continues below advertisement
peta defends joe biden biting dog
Source: MEGA

PETA says the White House shouldn't give up on the 2-year-old pooch.

"Implementing a program that emphasizes the four “P’s” of training—praise, practice, prevention, and patience—is PETA’s recommendation, and we’re calling on all families with dogs to use positive reinforcement to help animals adjust to new circumstances," the nonprofit said in the exclusive statement obtained by this outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Biden's rescue pup made "contact" with the embattled Commander on Monday night. He was treated for his injury and was okay after seeking medical attention.

"Yesterday around 8 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten," USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told CNN. "The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex."

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
peta defends joe biden biting dog
Source: MEGA

Commander went on a four-month biting spree.

Article continues below advertisement

This was far from Commander's first biting incident. It was revealed in July that the German Sheperd allegedly went on a four-month spree targeting several agents and leaving many with wounds, including sending one service member to the hospital in November 2022.

The White House later addressed the concerns about Biden's beloved pet's "aggressive" behavior.

peta defends joe biden biting dog
Source: MEGA

One Secret Service member even landed in the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

“The White House complex is a unique and often stressful environment for family pets, and the First Family is working through ways to make this situation better for everyone,” first lady spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement over the summer. “They have been partnering with the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff on additional leashing protocols and training, as well as establishing designated areas for Commander to run and exercise.”

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

“According to the Secret Service, each incident referenced was treated similarly to comparable workplace injuries, with relevant notifications and reporting procedures followed,” Alexander added. “The President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.