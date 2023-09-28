PETA Defends Joe Biden's Biting Dog Commander After 11th Incident: He 'Wants to Protect His Family'

President Joe Biden 's two-year-old pooch Commander might be part of the First Family, but he's just like any dog that wants to keep his family safe. RadarOnline.com spoke to PETA after the recent news that Biden's beloved German Shepherd had another run-in with another Secret Service member, marking the 11th known biting incident since moving into the White House.

PETA defended the pup despite his history, telling RadarOnline.com, "Commander may live in the White House, but he’s just like any other dog who wants to protect his family and feels stress when approached by a flurry of unfamiliar faces."

The animal rights organization also had a solution for the president and First Lady Jill Biden on how to proceed with their dog.