Serial Pet Pest: President Biden's Dog Commander Sent Secret Service Agent to Hospital and Bit Six Others in a Four-month Period
President Joe Biden’s dog Commander reportedly sent a Secret Service agent to the hospital and bit six other individuals in a previously unreported four-month period, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Commander, President Biden’s two-year-old German Shepherd, reportedly sent a Secret Service agent to the hospital in November 2022 after the pooch “clamped down on their arm and thigh.”
According to the New York Post, Commander injured another Secret Service agent a few weeks later when President Biden unleashed the dog outside the White House.
Yet another incident took place in January when Commander “bit the back of a security technician” during a trip to the president’s Wilmington, Delaware home.
“These shocking records raise fundamental questions about President Biden and the Secret Service,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said after obtaining the previously unreported records about the numerous dog attacks.
“This is a special sort of craziness and corruption where a president would allow his dog to repeatedly attack and bite Secret Service and White House personnel,” Fitton continued.
“And rather than protect its agents, the Secret Service tried to illegally hide documents about the abuse of its agents and officers by the Biden family.”
Fitton also reportedly obtained emails shared between the Secret Service agent who was bitten by Commander on November 3 and a fellow agent.
“My leg and arm still hurts,” the injured agent wrote two days after the attack. “He bit me twice and ran at me twice.”
“What a joke,” the second Secret Service agent responded. “If it wasn’t their dog he would already have been put down – freaking clown needs a muzzle.”
Meanwhile, the White House claimed that the numerous incidents involving Commander are the result of “a unique and often stressful environment for family pets” living at the White House.
“The First Family is working through ways to make this situation better for everyone,” Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for first lady Jill Biden, said this week.
“They have been partnering with the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff on additional leashing protocols and training, as well as establishing designated areas for Commander to run and exercise,” she continued.
“According to the Secret Service, each incident referenced was treated similarly to comparable workplace injuries, with relevant notifications and reporting procedures followed,” Alexander added.
“The President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Judicial Watch first filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in March after the department failed to “adequately respond” to the watchdog group’s Freedom of Information Act request regarding Commander.
Judicial Watch reportedly filed a Freedom of Information request on December 28, 2022 but failed to receive any records from the DHS by March 6, 2023 when the lawsuit was filed.
President Biden’s previous dog, Major, was forced to leave the White House in March 2021 due to a series of similar attacks.