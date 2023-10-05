Joe Biden's Dog Commander Removed From White House After Attacking Groundskeeper, Other Incidents
President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, was removed from the White House this week after photos showed the German Shepherd attacking the White House groundskeeper, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after a series of biting incidents involving Commander, the Secret Service, and White House staffers, the 2-year-old German shepherd was removed from the White House campus on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden, Commander is “not presently” at the White House as “next steps are evaluated” following the string of startling biting incidents.
“They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions,” Elizabeth Alexander announced in a statement on Wednesday evening.
“Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated,” Dr. Biden’s communications director added.
Alexander did not reveal where Commander was sent to and whether the 2-year-old German shepherd would return to the White House in the future.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Commander’s removal from the White House came after a series of biting incidents involving Biden’s dog, Secret Service agents, and White House staffers.
Although Commander was last seen on an upper balcony of the White House on Saturday, photos from last month surfaced online on Wednesday that showed the German shepherd pup seemingly biting White House groundskeeper Dale Haney.
The photos were taken by a tourist visiting the White House on September 13, and the photos showed Commander’s “teeth quite clearly around [Haney’s] wrist and arm.”
"I was really just wanting to take pictures of the dog, it's the next best thing to seeing the president after all," the White House visitor explained to Daily Mail. "Commander was bouncing around. He seemed very lively, high-spirited, and playful. He's a good-looking dog."
"I only realized he had actually bitten the groundskeeper who was out there with him later when I saw the picture with his teeth quite clearly round the man's wrist and arm," the visitor added.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended Commander when asked about the September 13 incident during a daily briefing on Wednesday. She insisted that Commander and Haney were “playing” and that “no skin was broken.”
Meanwhile, Commander was allegedly involved in at least ten additional biting incidents since he was gifted to the Biden family by the president’s brother, James Biden, in December 2021.
Commander “bit or attacked” ten different Secret Service agents between October 2022 and January 2023, and one incident reportedly required an agent to undergo a visit to the hospital.
The First Family’s first German shepherd, Major, was also removed from the White House following a string of similar incidents two years ago.
Major was sent to live with a Biden family friend in Delaware in 2021.