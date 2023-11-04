Mary Trump Blasts Trump-Appointed Judge for Signaling Openness to Delaying Ex-President's Espionage Act Trial

In the video, Mary said, "In Florida, in the trial of the classified documents, the situation is much worse. Donald’s personal pocket Judge Aileen Cannon continues to protect her favorite defendant at all costs."

"I mean, this woman is clearly in the tank for Donald, and she’s tipping her hand at practically every opportunity to show, one: her contempt for the prosecution and two: her clear desire to push this trial back as much as possible so that it won’t interfere with Donald’s chance of getting reelected," she continued.

"The point here is to underscore just how insane our acceptance of the unacceptable has become."

She argued that the adherence to norms and traditions, even when they undermine a healthy democratic system, has become a default mindset. It was her belief that these actions must be challenged in order to create a truly democratic and fair society.