Mary Trump Blasts Trump-Appointed Judge for Signaling Openness to Delaying Ex-President's Espionage Act Trial
Former President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, has publicly criticized a Trump-appointed District Court Judge, Aileen Cannon, for her willingness to postpone the ex-President's Espionage Act trial until after the upcoming election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Judge Cannon, who was randomly selected to preside over the trial consisting of 37 counts against the former president for Espionage Act violations, issued an order this week temporarily staying the pre-trial deadlines as she takes into consideration Trump's motions to delay the trial until after the election.
During a recent hearing, she also hinted at her openness to a delay.
Mary, known for her podcast The Mary Trump Show and her strong criticism of her uncle, expressed her disapproval of Judge Cannon's stance in an exclusive video for her newsletter, The Good In Us.
The ex-prez's niece accused Cannon of being biased in favor of her uncle and attempting to assist him in regaining the presidency by pushing the trial date beyond the election.
In the video, Mary said, "In Florida, in the trial of the classified documents, the situation is much worse. Donald’s personal pocket Judge Aileen Cannon continues to protect her favorite defendant at all costs."
"I mean, this woman is clearly in the tank for Donald, and she’s tipping her hand at practically every opportunity to show, one: her contempt for the prosecution and two: her clear desire to push this trial back as much as possible so that it won’t interfere with Donald’s chance of getting reelected," she continued.
"The point here is to underscore just how insane our acceptance of the unacceptable has become."
She argued that the adherence to norms and traditions, even when they undermine a healthy democratic system, has become a default mindset. It was her belief that these actions must be challenged in order to create a truly democratic and fair society.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Trump niece expressed her astonishment at the fact that her uncle and President Joe Biden are "neck and neck" in recent polls.
Mary appeared on the I've Had It podcast, where she said, "Donald Trump is a racist, homophobic, anti-American traitor who tried to steal the election and, by the way, is also old!"
The podcast hosts, Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan, agreed with Mary's sentiments, highlighting their own experiences in a predominantly red state.
"I mean. I agree with you. It's really alarming. We live in a red state," Jennifer told Mary, "We live in Oklahoma City. But in the city it's purple. So, I don't really see like this overt Trumpism. But if you get a little bit outside and into the suburbs, I'm like, Oh shit, there they are in there for real."