Mariah Carey Blowing Through Her $340 Million Fortune on Out-of-Control Shopping Habit: Report
Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is reportedly blowing through her fortune, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claimed Carey, 54, drops up to a million dollars a month on so much useless stuff she can't even open all of her packages.
"Mariah used to be more cautious with her money," insiders squealed to the National Enquirer. "She was always extravagant but there were at least some limits, but not anymore."
"Now it seems like she just lives her life to spend money," the mole added. "No price tag is too high — and the more expensive and exotic something is, the more she likes it."
The materialist singer — who is worth a staggering $340 million — is said to rake in a whopping $3 million a year just on her holiday hit, All I Want For Christmas is You.
Sources claimed she treats it like mad money, squandering it as fast as she can on "obscenely expensive" designer duds and crates of champagne.
According to insiders, Carey reportedly "loves to spoil everyone in her life at Christmas and orders gifts all year long to stockpile."
"She has multiple rooms full of gifts. She's very generous with everyone in her life, especially herself," the tipster said.
While the songbird may be "generous" with her wealth during the holiday season, her alleged gift giving didn't make up for her gluttonous online shopping habits.
"Mariah orders things online and gets so many packages she doesn't have time to open half of them. It's appalling!" the insider continued. "It's so over the top and wasteful but she can't seem to stop."
The high-maintenance diva — who shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 43 — also blows cash on a supersized staff, the tipster claimed.
"She even pays someone to fan her while she gets her makeup done! Mariah has a very entitled view of herself, so to her this is the treatment she deserves."
Although Carey can afford to dump oodles of cash down the drain, sources reportedly fear her ballooning ego may topple her.
"She can waste a million a month if she wants to — and she does," a source claimed. "It's nothing for her to drop $100,000 at the plastic surgeon. If she sees a new sports car, she buys it just to have it in her garage because she rarely drives herself."
"She acts like the Queen of Sheba and it's only getting more extreme," the insider added.