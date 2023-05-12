54-year-old Mariah Carey ‘Obsessed’ Over Shifting Shape of Bust: ‘Hero’ Hitmaker Shopping for Plastic Surgeon
Mariah Carey is considering going under the knife after seeing recent photos that she felt captured her off-balanced bust, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
"Mariah has been obsessing about her boobs," an insider claimed, alleging it started after the Grammy-winning artist saw the images of herself out and about in France that were captured in April. "It really sucks because her body is otherwise in great shape — and her sex life is white hot."
As we previously reported, pals of the It's a Wrap songstress are convinced she is gearing up to exchange her vows with longtime love Bryan Tanaka and has been on a mission to get in the best shape of her life before the couple makes it official.
"She's been taking great care of herself and lost weight," squealed the insider. "Now there's this headache of how to fix this. It feels like she can't win."
Those in her inner circle claim she is considering surgical options to boost her profile. "Right now, it's about finding a doctor who she trusts," the source spilled. "She's got her heart set on fixing this. She wants to wear low-cut tops without worrying about it."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Carey's rep for comment.
The superstar and her backup dancer began dating in 2016 after she confirmed the end of her engagement to James Packer and they are still going strong today.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Mariah Carey Drops 50 Pounds As She Gears Up For Wedding To Longtime BF Bryan Tanaka: 'Never Looked Better!'
- Mariah Carey Drops Fight For Primary Custody Of Twins With Ex Nick Cannon: Sources
- Nick Cannon Reunites With Twins In Rare TikToks After Ex Mariah Carey's Plea For Him To 'Carve' Out More Time With Them
More recently, RadarOnline.com exclusively discovered that Carey had a change of heart when it came to fighting for primary custody of the twins she shares with former flame Nick Cannon, whom she was married to from 2008 to 2016.
Sources claimed the Always Be My Baby hitmaker threatened to petition for full custody, despite a joint custody arrangement for Monroe and Moroccan, which has been in place since their divorce.
A source at the time said, "The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway." Plus, she apparently wanted to "put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children."