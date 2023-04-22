'Never Looked Better!' Mariah Carey Drops 50 Pounds As She Gears Up For Wedding To Longtime BF Bryan Tanaka: Sources
Mariah Carey has hit the ground running with her weight loss journey as she gears up to exchange vows with longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Always Be My Baby songstress ignited engagement rumors when she shared a clip from her fun-filled Easter celebrations, in which she blew a kiss to the camera while holding the family's new bunny and flaunting a diamond ring on that finger.
Sources close to the music icon said wedding bells are ringing for the longtime couple, and there are whispers she will become Mrs. Tanaka as early as this summer.
The pair have been an item since 2016. Carey and Tanaka got together after the singer ended her engagement to James Packer. Before that, Carey was married to Nick Cannon from 2008 to 2016, and the exes now co-parent their twins.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned earlier this month that Carey scrapped her plan to seek primary custody. "The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," a source dished prior to her change of heart.
Meanwhile, Carey and Tanaka are still going strong. The couple had a brief split early on in their relationship, but have remained together since.
"Mariah looks like she's lost 10 years," an insider spilled about her fitness transformation ahead of her rumored nuptials. "She's never looked better!"
Weight-loss expert Dr. Stuart Fischer, who hasn't treated the star, also sounded off to RadarOnline.com after seeing a photo of Carey looking slim and trim on April 10 in Los Angeles.
"She looks very good and looks like she's been working out," said Fischer, who speculated she ditched junk food and drinking to achieve those results.
Music biographer Mark Bego was also convinced that it won't be long until she says "I do" to the dancer. "Mariah never looks better than when she's happy," he dished. "The air is thick with buzz about an impending wedding!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Carey for comment.